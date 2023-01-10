Industrial Ethernet Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Cisco Systems, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Beckhoff Automation, Moxa, Belden, Huawei Technologies & More

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Ethernet Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial ethernet market is expected to grow from $24.30 billion in 2021 to $27.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The industrial ethernet market is expected to reach $47.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.2%.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the industrial ethernet market in 2021. The regions covered in the industrial ethernet market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing popularity of smart automobiles is expected to propel the growth of the industrial ethernet market going forward. The smart automobile is a technique that links directly to the vehicle's electronic control module to record, track, and manage multiple automobile control subsystems. Industrial ethernet is a reliable and significantly faster networking protocol that powers smart automotive technologies such as self-driving cars, vehicle-to-everything communication, advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), infotainment systems, and others within the automobile industry.

For instance, in April 2022, European Patent Office (EPO), a Germany-based administrative council, stated in their Patent Index 2021 that patent applications for two smart automobile technologies, such as hybrid drive control and electric propulsion, are increasing. In comparison to 2020, the hybrid drive control grew by 22.8% in 2021, and electric propulsion has increased by 15.1% since 2020. Therefore, the growing popularity of smart automobiles will drive the industrial ethernet market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the industrial ethernet market. Major companies operating in the industrial ethernet sector are focused on innovative products to sustain their position.

For instance, Westermo Network Technologies, a Sweden-based designer, and manufacturer of industrial data communications products, launched a next-generation industrial ethernet switch platform. This newly developed and advanced ethernet switch platform is suited for handling big data and industrial internet of things (IIoT) applications. The platform uses latest generation WeOS operating system that powers the new switch platform by maximizing the capability of the new hardware. It combines hardware, software, and network design support to provide improved capabilities, lower the total cost of ownership, and create dependable networks across a broader range of sectors.



In October 2019, Nidec Corporation, a Japan-based manufacturer, and distributor of electric motors, acquired OMRON Corporation for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will allow the company to develop new module and system products by merging Nidec Group's motors, pumps, gearboxes, and other components with OMRON Automotive Electronics' products, such as electronic control units (ECUs) and other electronics. OMRON Automotive Electronics co. Ltd is a Japan-based manufacturer and provider of industrial ethernet products and other related components.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $27.99 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $47.59 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global

