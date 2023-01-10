Air Conditioning Compressor Market worth USD 35.10 Bn by 2029 Growth, Size, Share, Trends, and Competitive Landscape

Pune, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research is a leading market research company that has published a report on the " Air Conditioning Compressor Market ”. The report includes key business insights, demand analysis, pricing analysis, competitive landscape, and benchmarking of key market players. Air Conditioning Compressor market size reached USD 23.40 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 35.10 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.2 Percent during the forecast period.



Air Conditioning Compressor Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Air Conditioning Compressor Market research report covers product classification, product application, development trends, product technology, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure, industry overview, national policy, and planning analysis of the industry, the latest dynamic analysis, etc. The report includes drivers, opportunities, and restraints affecting the global market. It covers the impact of these drivers, trends, and restraints on the demand of the market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the market at the global level.

The report focuses on the key manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share, and development plans for the future, comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players. The research report involves the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources.

Air Conditioning Compressor Market Overview

The air conditioning compressor is a crucial part of the air conditioner and is in charge of moving refrigerant throughout the entire system. These compressors can also raise the temperature of a low-pressure gas and remove vapour from the evaporator. Due to the rising market share of products like air conditioners, refrigerators, and significant industrial applications including metallurgy and mining, papermaking and printing, electronics and energy, and power production, the market for air conditioning compressors is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. With the growing popularity of electric vehicles , the market for air conditioning compressors for cars is also growing fast.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every aspect of the Air Conditioning Compressor market including the market size and growth rate, with a historic period of 2017–2021 and forecasts for 2022–2029 while 2021 is considered as a base year for estimations. The report also covers devoted sections for each segment along with regional coverage through information and statistics on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, trends, and other factors impacting global Air Conditioning Compressor market growth. Additionally, the report covers the exclusive analysis of the market by using marketing tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Pricing Analysis, SWOT Analysis, PESTLE Analysis, and Competitive benchmarking, among others.

Air Conditioning Compressor Market Dynamics

Rapid Infrastructure Development to Boost Sales of Air Conditioning Compressor during the forecast period.

According to MMR Study, the healthy development of the infrastructure sector all over the world are continue to rise in the sales of air conditioning compressors. Infrastructure is a major contributor to global GDP & the increasing residential & commercial sectors in developing economies are expected to drive up demand for air conditioning compressors. The need of consumers to live a healthy & luxurious lifestyle by growing the air quality index in their homes has elevated the demand for air conditioning systems. Individuals are rapidly installing cooling appliances like air conditioners in their homes, workplaces, hospitals, entertainment venues, transportation, and other sectors. Many people in emerging countries consider air conditioning as a luxury home appliance. The market for Air Conditioning compressors is estimated to grow as a result of the increasing population, reduced AC costs, increased disposable income, changing customer lifestyles, and easy availability of products through online shopping platforms. India is a newcomer to the rotary compressor manufacturing sector as its growing domestic demand for residential air conditioning. The Indian Air Conditioning Compressor market is measured to be a significant region for emerging improved efficiency inverter technology.

The popularity of alternative cooling techniques and the high energy consumption is expected to hinder the growth of the air conditioning compressor market during the forecast period. Despite a promising growth trajectory, a number of challenges are impeding the market for air conditioning compressors. Two of these factors are the high energy use and the adoption of alternate air conditioning technologies. Many technologies & developments have been made in many businesses, including innovative ice-powered air conditioning systems which reduce the need for compressors in air conditioners. High electricity use could potentially be a market barrier. The majority of the electricity used by household air conditioners came from the overall amount of electricity provided to the home, which led to an increase in average electricity expenditures of 35 percent to 45 percent. Regular power outages are a result of more people finding it difficult to pay their energy bills with their incomes. The market for air conditioning compressors may therefore face growth challenges as a result of their maximum power usage.

Air Conditioning Compressor Market Regional Insights:

The APAC Air Conditioning Compressor market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8 percent during the forecast period. Demand for air conditioning compressors in the APAC region is being driven by the robust growth of the residential & industrial segments, as well as the increasing usage of air conditioning equipment in these segments. China has the world's major population and Residential constructions are in more demand as the population grows. Furthermore, the nation's industrial & technological trades are significant contributors to its GDP. As a result, development in the industrial and residential segments is pushing the nation's sales of air conditioning compressors. Shanghai Highly Group Co., Ltd. produces air-conditioning compressors through its subsidiary, Shanghai Hitachi Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd., which has a total annual capacity of 20 million rotary compressors distributed between three Chinese sites and one in India. The largest facility, in Shanghai, can produce 10.3 million rotary compressor units each year.

Market Size in 2021 USD 23.40 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 35.10 Bn. CAGR 5.2% (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 230 No. of Tables 124 No. of Charts and Figures 117 Segment Covered Product Type, Application, Refrigerant Type Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Air Conditioning Compressor Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Reciprocating Air Conditioner Compressor

Scroll Air Conditioning Compressor

Screw the Air Conditioning Compressor

Rotary Air Conditioning Compressor

Centrifugal Air Conditioning Compressor





By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Medical & Healthcare

Industrial

Transportation



By Refrigerant type:

R410A

R22

R404A

R134A

R290

R32

Others



Air Conditioning Compressor Market Key Competitors include:

Emerson Electric Co.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

LG Electronics

The Danfoss Group

Tecumseh Products Company LLC

Panasonic Corporation

GEA Group AG

Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning

BITZER SE

Officine Mario Dorin S.p.A.

Atlas Copco

Airman

Bitzer

BOGE

Carlyle Compressors

DOOSAN

Elgi

Embraco

Hanbell

Hongwuhuan

Ingersoll Rand

KAESER

KAISHAN

Kobelco

RECHI Group

Samsung,

