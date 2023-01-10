Pulse Ingredients Global Market Report 2022: Growing Awareness of Pulse Protein Health Benefits Fuels Adoption

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulse Ingredients Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Source; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pulse ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 29.9 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.



The main factors driving the markets are the rising trend towards healthy food products, growing urbanization, and consumer interest in sustainable and plant-based protein food products. Furthermore, growing awareness about the health benefits of pulse protein is the primary factor driving demand. In addition, changing consumer lifestyles along with high disposable income also help to increase the market share over the forecast period.



Pulse components bind, coat, gel, and thicken for various food applications, such as vermicelli, soups, pasta, noodles, and much more. Chickpea flours are gaining attention due to their gluten-free and nutty texture. Furthermore, affordability and growing consumer demand for items made with pulse flour accelerate market growth. Moreover, pulses have low-fat content that is efficient in maintaining cholesterol and sugar levels, which contributes to revenue growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the demand for the market owing to disruption in the supply chain and logistics due to the lockdown. Decreasing labor supply and complicated logistics led to a fluctuation in prices caused by a sudden increase in demand. However, as the activities resumed, consumers inclined more toward healthy diets which are affordable and rich in protein.



Pulse Ingredients Market Report Highlights

Growing demand for pulse flours in several end-use applications, such as bakery products, dairy products, and confectionaries, is expected to drive product demand.

The chickpea segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance owing to its organic and cost-effective nature and wide application in snacks and hummus production.

The food and beverages segment is expected to hold the maximum revenue share owing to the innovative product development for the daily consumption of pulse protein. In addition, increasing uses of these ingredients for food processing in household application also boost the market demand.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to improving the standard of living and rising health awareness of powder form among consumers in the region, such as India and China.

Major players operating in the industry include ADM, AGT Food & Ingredients, Anchor Ingredients, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Axiom Foods, Batory Foods, Cosurca Groupe Warcoing S.A., Dakota Dry Bean Inc., Dakota Ingredients, Ingredion Incorporated, Puris, Roquette Freres.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $20.66 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.9 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

The publisher has segmented the Pulse Ingredients market report based on type, source, application and region:

Pulse Ingredients, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Flour

Starch

Protein

Fibers & Grits

Pulse Ingredients, Source Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Lentils

Peas

Chickpeas

Beans

Pulse Ingredients, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Food & Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Snacks

Dairy

Beverages

Others

Feed

Others

Pulse Ingredients, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Pulse Ingredients Market Insights

5. Global Pulse Ingredients Market, by Type



6. Global Pulse Ingredients Market, by Source



7. Global Pulse Ingredients Market, by Application



8. Global Pulse Ingredients Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

ADM

AGT Food & Ingredients

Anchor Ingredients

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Axiom Foods

Batory Foods

Cosurca Groupe Warcoing S.A.

Dakota Dry Bean Inc.

Dakota Ingredients

Ingredion Incorporated

Puris

Roquette Freres

SunOpta Inc.

Tetra Laval International S.A.

The Scoular Company

Vestkorn Milling A. S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d1ybm4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment