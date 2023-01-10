Hair Wigs and Extensions Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Evergreen Products Group, HairUWear, Donna Bella Hair & More

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Hair Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hair wigs and extensions market size is expected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Hair loss or baldness may occur due to various medical conditions or changing hormones, creating consciousness among millennial population. Therefore, demand for wigs & extensions has risen tremendously in recent years. Synthetic or human hair is used to produce wigs or extensions. However, the raw material varieties have also changed with trends, and animal hair, Futura, or a mixture of these materials are also used in manufacturing these hair implants.



The growing occurrence of hair-related problems, including alopecia, among young generation worldwide, will likely drive product demand. According to the National Library of Medicine, U.S., over 70,000 people have alopecia areata in the region in 2020, with most cases coming from women.



The worldwide grooming industry is anticipated to witness expansion opportunities due to inclination of young generation toward improving their aesthetic looks. The growing use of hair extensions and head hair wigs is trending today. Hence, the market will witness tremendous growth owing to increasing demand for grooming products from developing nations such as India and China. The increasing hair fall rates of women globally influence the market growth.



Owing to the fast-paced and hectic lifestyle, consumers across the world are inclined towards using convenient solutions while choosing grooming products. The growing disposable income will also result in consumers spending on these products to improve their appearance. However, hair transplantation is likely to hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, hair extensions and wigs are cost-effective solutions as well as user-friendly in nature, which will positively influence product demand.



Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Report Highlights

Wigs segment is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to its growing popularity among millennials and Gen-Z population. Wigs are an easy solution to cope with baldness. Moreover, they protect natural hair against harm caused by chemicals.

Extensions accounted for a major revenue share. The segment is accelerated owing to its ability to customize customers' desires by creating various hairstyles. Hair extensions will expand at an incredible rate as they can produce realistic-looking results, much like celebrity hairdos in magazines.

Human hair segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period The high penetration of human hair wigs can be seen in North America and Europe due to its growing demand from the younger population. Various regions' brands provide human hair wigs, including Ellen Wille, RENE OF PARIS, etc. Hair is also donated for use by others for centuries, and the rising customer demand for thicker hair will prompt suppliers to source more human hair.

North America is projected to grow significantly over the projected period. The growth is attributable to the growing demand for wigs and extensions across all age groups. As per the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), the U.S. led by 53.6 percent as the largest importer of wigs, beards, and other ancillary products globally.

The global players include Evergreen Products Group, Paula Young, HairUWear, Aderans, Donna Bella, Longlocks, Ruimei Hair Products, ALERIANA Wigs, Klix Hair, Indique Hair, and Shake-N-Go, among others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 119 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.56 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.8 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

The publisher has segmented the hair wigs and extensions market report based on product, hair type, and region:

Hair Wigs and Extensions, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Wigs

Extensions

Hair Wigs and Extensions, Hair Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Human

Synthetic

Hair Wigs and Extensions, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Insights



5. Global Hair Wigs and Extensions Market, by Product



6. Global Hair Wigs and Extensions Market, by Hair Type



7. Global Hair Wigs and Extensions Market, by Geography



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Evergreen Products Group Ltd.

Paula Young

HairUWear

Aderans Co. Ltd.

Donna Bella Hair

F.N. Longlocks

Ruimei Hair Products Co. Ltd.

ALERIANA Wigs

Klix Hair Extensions

Indique Hair

Shake-N-Go Inc.

