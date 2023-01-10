Encompass to Manage Supply of Technology Components for Select Intel Computers

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, a leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain services for a diverse range of product brands, today announced it has finalized an agreement to manage NUC parts for Intel, one of the world’s foremost technology processing manufacturers.



Under the deal, Encompass will serve as a master distributor of components used for the repair of Intel NUC personal computers. NUC (Next Unit of Computing) is a small form factor device or compute element, which contains everything a standard PC does: processor, memory, SSD, LAN or WiFi, as well as support for integrated and discrete graphics options.

Encompass will manage Intel NUC product parts forecasting, purchasing, warehousing, distribution and customer service for both warranty and non-warranty repairs. Components will be available for purchase through the supplier’s ecommerce site encompass.com.

“Partnering with Intel further reinforces Encompass’ strength in the computing vertical,” said Robert Coolidge, Encompass president and CEO. “The experience and capabilities we have gained supporting other top technology brands will be ideally suited for the Intel program.”

Encompass will supply Intel NUC components primarily to end users, as well as business entities, from its distribution centers in seven states. The supplier is obligated to achieve specific performance metrics, such as fill rates, ecommerce uptime, call center availability, turnaround time and others. Encompass rigorously tracks all key program activity and continually delivers comprehensive reporting to clients.

“We are delighted to be working with Encompass to deliver spare parts support services to our customer base. This will add a new level of repairability to our products,” said Brian McCarson, vice president and general manager of the Intel NUC Group.

