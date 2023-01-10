Insights on the Die Casting Global Market to 2027 - Significant Rise in the Automotive Industry Drives Growth

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Die Casting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global die casting market size reached US$ 58.96 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 86.77 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.65% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Die casting refers to a process of pouring molten metal into molds under high pressure to produce accurate metal parts. It is manufactured using metals such as lead, zinc, magnesium, aluminum, copper, and tin-based alloys. It is widely used to produce industrial components, decorative hardware, connector housings, toys, golf clubs, engine fans, and valves.

As compared to other manufacturing processes, die casting reduces production costs, eliminates assembly operations, and provides greater consistency. It also reduces metal scrap, augments the production rate, and provides higher accuracy and single mold design. As a result, die casting finds extensive applications across the automotive, aerospace, defense, electronics, transportation, construction, and manufacturing industries.



Die Casting Market Trends:



Global die casting market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the automotive industry. Die casting is widely used to manufacture components for chassis, transmission, engine, brakes, power steering, and vehicle interior. In line with this, the widespread adoption of aluminum die casting for manufacturing lightweight vehicle parts to reduce fuel consumption is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, increasing product utilization in the electronics industry to produce flexible, light, heat-resistant, and highly durable precision parts for smartphones, laptops, home appliances, and drones is providing a considerable boost to market growth. Apart from this, the advent of improved casting technology and the introduction of automation to improve consistency, offer higher speed, reduce waste, and minimize worker contact with molten metal is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Moreover, widespread product utilization in the healthcare industry to manufacture complex medical devices, such as ultrasound systems, pacemakers, dialysis equipment, medical robots, monitoring devices, and hospital bed gearboxes, is providing an impetus to market growth.

Other factors, including increasing investments in the manufacturing industry by several governments and the widespread product utilization in the energy sector to produce piping, drilling machinery, flow controls, and filtration devices, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Dynacast International Inc. (Form Technologies Inc.), Endurance Technologies Limited, Georg Fischer Ltd., Gibbs Die Casting Corp. (Koch Enterprises Inc.), Nemak S.A.B. de C.V., Pace Industries (Leggett & Platt), Rheinmetall AG, Rockman Industries, Ryobi Die Casting (USA) Inc. (Ryobi Limited), Sandhar Technologies Limited, Shiloh Industries Inc. and Sundaram - Clayton Limited.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global die casting market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global die casting market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the process?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global die casting market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $58.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $86.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Die Casting Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Process

6.1 Pressure Die Casting

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Vacuum Die Casting

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Squeeze Die Casting

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Raw Material

7.1 Aluminum

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Magnesium

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Zinc

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Automobile

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Key Segments

8.1.2.1 Body Parts

8.1.2.2 Engine Parts

8.1.2.3 Transmission Parts

8.1.2.4 Others

8.1.3 Market Forecast

8.2 Heavy Equipment

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Key Segments

8.2.2.1 Construction

8.2.2.2 Farming

8.2.2.3 Mining

8.2.3 Market Forecast

8.3 Machine Tools

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Plant Machinery

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Key Segments

8.4.2.1 Chemical Plants

8.4.2.2 Petroleum Plants

8.4.2.3 Thermal Plants

8.4.2.4 Paper

8.4.2.5 Textile

8.4.2.6 Others

8.4.3 Market Forecast

8.5 Municipal Castings

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Key Segments

8.5.2.1 Valves and Fittings

8.5.2.2 Pipes

8.5.3 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Dynacast International Inc. (Form Technologies Inc.)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Endurance Technologies Limited

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.3 Georg Fischer Ltd.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Gibbs Die Casting Corp. (Koch Enterprises Inc.)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Nemak S.A.B. de C.V.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 Pace Industries (Leggett & Platt)

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Rheinmetall AG

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Rockman Industries

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Ryobi Die Casting (USA) Inc. (Ryobi Limited)

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Sandhar Technologies Limited

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 Shiloh Industries Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Sundaram - Clayton Limited

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sazrv8

Attachment