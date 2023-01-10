Boxed Launches Spresso SaaS Solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace to Provide Data-Driven Insights to Joint Customers

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) (“Boxed” or the “Company”), the technology-driven company specializing as both an e-commerce retailer and e-commerce enabler, announced that Spresso, its SaaS modular solution platform, is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, indicative of a deepening of the partnership between Boxed and Google Cloud.



The launch of Spresso on Google Cloud Marketplace unlocks new value for joint customers and creates opportunities for enhanced operational insights for businesses, globally. Google Cloud customers can now take advantage of Spresso’s actionable insights driven by advanced analytics, machine learning, and AI to better forecast customer value, predict churn, and optimize pricing for profitability and conversion.

Spresso’s inaugural marketplace offering includes its price optimization module. The solution helps businesses optimize pricing at the SKU-level for profit, conversion, or a balance of both, using first-party data and advanced analytics. Customers

“The launch of Spresso on Google Cloud Marketplace gives businesses the ability to action their most powerful, often underutilized asset, their data.” Jared Yaman, Chief Operating Officer at Boxed and Spresso Business Head. “Building on a longstanding relationship with Google Cloud, we are excited customers can easily purchase and implement Spresso solutions through Google Cloud Marketplace, enhancing time to value.”

Spresso’s modularized analytics and machine learning solutions drive more profitable business outcomes through actionable insights designed to help customers scale effectively through efficient growth and cost reduction. Spresso’s solutions empower merchants to leverage their data to drive measurable profit gains.

“In this macroeconomic climate, businesses need SaaS solutions that solve challenges they’re confronted with every day, and pricing is at the top of that list,” said Dai Vu, managing director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. “With Spresso now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, customers will be able to use their first-party data to optimize SKU-level profitability, without conceding conversion.”

This launch builds on the recent momentum of Spresso’s software launches for AEON Malaysia and expansion to AEON Vietnam. Explore Spresso on Google Cloud Marketplace by visiting here .

About Boxed

Boxed is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. The Company operates an e-commerce retail service that provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers, without the requirement of a “big-box” store membership. This service is powered by Spresso, the Company’s own Software & Service business. From solving challenges with data using machine-learning modules to re-platforming with end-to-end technology, Spresso’s purpose-built storefront, marketplace, analytics, fulfillment, advertising, and robotics technologies enable better business outcomes for e-commerce customers. The Company aspires to make a positive social impact with an emphasis on good Environmental, Social and Governance practices, and as such, has developed a powerful, unique brand, known for doing right by its customers, employees and society. For more information, please visit investors.boxed.com.

Media Contacts

David Taft

Boxed

dave@boxed.com