HEAD ICU DOCTOR KWADWO KYEREMANTENG SCHEDULED TO GUEST ON CTV’S ‘THE SOCIAL’ TO SPEAK ABOUT RACISM IN HEALTHCARE

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Head of Critical Care at The Ottawa Hospital, Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, is scheduled to guest on CTV’s The Social on February 8th, 2023 to speak about an issue Black people across the country face everyday—racism in healthcare.

Dr. Kyeremanteng is a critical care and palliative care physician at The Ottawa Hospital where he cares for the sickest of the sick in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He is also an assistant professor at The University of Ottawa.

Racism in healthcare, also known as medical racism, is systemic discriminatory and targeted practices and behaviours towards people based on their race and ethnicity in healthcare. Medical racism has historically affected Black people in North America through biases held by caregivers, disparities in health coverage, effects from racism outside of healthcare, and more.

"We are better than we were years ago, but it's still an issue when it comes to accepting people that don't necessarily fit the profile, that are in positions of physicians…and so forth...So I just was really motivated to kind of address these things and just remind people like, this stuff still exists." - Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng in "Racism in healthcare still exists and must be called out, local doctor says" by CityNews

“What I encourage all of us to do, especially our White community: be an ally. Be an advocate. Be compassionate. Recognize that these are serious issues that are deep-seated…Recognize that when we’re saying ‘Black Lives Matter’, we’re saying it matters…The fact that this can be oppositional to some, it’s hurtful.” - ‘Addressing Racism in Healthcare’ by Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng at the International Conference on Physician Health 2022

As Black History Month approaches, Dr. Kyeremanteng will continue to amplify this important conversation by sharing his knowledge garnered from his years of experience in medicine as a Black doctor. One of the most affected groups Dr. Kyeremanteng speaks about are Black pregnant women, who face a high risk of complications. He also speaks about the racism he has faced as a Black doctor due to discriminatory biases held by some doctors and patients.

Dr. Kyeremanteng research focuses on making the ICU more efficient and improving access to palliative care services. An important aspect of creating a more efficient ICU for all, is understanding how to fight medical racism. He is dedicated to pointing out the why, and bringing forth educational, eye-opening solutions.

MORE ABOUT DR. K

Dr. Kyeremanteng is the voice of the “Solving Healthcare with Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng” podcast which launched in September 2019 in association with the Resource Optimization Network (RON), which he founded. The episodes feature interviews and discussions on the topic of improving healthcare delivery in Canada. Underpinned by the values of cost-effectiveness, dignity, and justice, it challenges the status quo, leaving no stone unturned while exploring gaps, assumptions, and different perspectives in the pursuit of finding solutions to problems in healthcare systems.

Dr. Kwadwo has shared his knowledge and experiences on media outlets such as CTV News and CBC. You can also find more information about him at https://drkwadwo.ca/ and his twitter account, @kwadwo777.

You can listen to his interview on "Superstar PR" with Niki Papaioannou here.

Please reach out to the contact below for interview requests.

