Syneos Health Dealmakers’ Intentions Survey Sees “Optimism” for M&A and Licensing Deals in 2023

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today released its 13th annual Dealmakers’ Intentions Survey. Conducted on an annual basis, the survey provides a review of biopharmaceutical dealmakers’ expectations for deal activity, supply and demand for specific assets in different development stages, pitfalls leading to deal failure and other factors affecting dealmaking.



In its 13th Annual Dealmakers’ Intentions Survey, Syneos Health found that dealmaker sentiment at the end of 2022 pointed toward a possible rebound in M&A and licensing deals, driven partly by buyers’ need to shore up their base of marketed assets ahead of patent expirations on blockbuster drugs. The volume and value of M&A and partnership deals hit decade-long peaks in 2019 and 2020. Since then, however, deal flow has plunged by both measures, due to the global economic downdraft and worsened by the Ukraine war, high interest rates, inflation, fears of recession and geopolitical uncertainties.

“Entering 2023, the investment and dealmaking environment remains complicated and slightly unclear, despite witnessing a bounty of research and regulatory milestones,” said Neel Patel, Executive Managing Director, Syneos Health Consulting. “While we’re not yet predicting that biotech IPOs will come roaring back in 2023, or that private investors will loosen their grip on cash, our survey hints at an inflection point and possible rebound in dealmaking, mostly driven by industry ingenuity and new developments in small biopharma pipelines.”

Key findings from this year’s report include:

While large pharma is looking to expand portfolios, many remain cautious. That said, restructuring efforts across the sector could position these leaders to come back strong in dealmaking in the second half of 2023.

Cancer vaccines, RNA targeted therapies and immuno-oncology saw the largest increase in interest from the prior year. Additionally, COVID-19 treatments, CAR-T and gene editing therapies remain areas of high interest among dealmakers.

Interest in cell and gene therapy technologies remains strong heading into 2023, with 65 percent of survey respondents stating that they are actively seeking deals in this area.

A focus on digital health technologies remains strong with approximately 33 percent of survey respondents stating that they are actively seeking deals or that it remains a cornerstone of their dealmaking strategy.

