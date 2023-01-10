New Cryptocurrency Recovery System Unveiled by Chiron Investigations Crypto Recovery Solutions

DARTFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiron Investigations Crypto Recovery Solutions, a leading cyber forensic firm, is proud to announce the launch of their new cryptocurrency recovery system. This revolutionary solution is designed to help individuals and businesses reclaim lost digital assets following instances of cybercrime targeting cryptocurrency and forex trading by entailing the details of how to recover stolen cryptocurrency back.



With a success rate of 9/10 in tracking and recovering lost funds, Chiron's team of experts uses advanced techniques and cutting-edge cybersecurity tools to locate online assets and follow digital trails left by cybercriminals. It facilitates its users with crypto recovery services to help get stolen funds back. The company has recently expanded their services to include recovery for those affected by romance criminal activity, where money has been lost to a deceptive partner or cybercriminal.

In addition to recovery services, Chiron offers a range of measures to help protect cryptocurrency investments in the first place. These include advanced protocols for maximum security, a team of genuine detectors, and a global network that provides comprehensive coverage. The company guarantees a recovery rate of 97% for all digital currency transactions.

To protect digital assets, Chiron recommends enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) on hot wallet accounts, using strong and unique passwords, being cautious when clicking links or downloading attachments, and keeping software and devices up to date with the latest security patches and updates. They also suggest considering the use of a cold wallet for long-term storage of cryptocurrency. It also aids in forex trading stolen crypto recovery services.

Consequently, with a no win, no fee policy and a team of experienced professionals, Chiron is available to assist clients in recovering their assets.

About the company – Chiron Investigations Crypto Recovery Solutions

