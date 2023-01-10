HYLA Division Strongly Positions Endexx Into Early Fiscal 2023 With More Than $3 Million in Purchase Orders Shipped to 11 Countries

First Half of Previously Announced Italian Order of HYLA Non-Nicotine Vape Products Has Cleared Italian Customs, Signaling Approval of First-of-its-Kind Vape Product With More Approvals Expected in the Coming Months

CAVE CREEK, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation (OTC:EDXC), a provider of innovative, plant-based, and sustainable health and skincare products, today announces it has shipped more than $3 million of its recently reported $6 million in HYLA purchase orders since October 2022 to 11 countries worldwide. The remainder of the $6 million in purchase orders is expected to complete shipping by the close of the first calendar quarter of 2023.

Inclusive of these shipped orders is one-half of a $3.8 million Italian purchase order, which has cleared Italian customs. The clearing of customs indicates that HYLA’s one-of-a-kind, non-nicotine vape product has achieved approval for marketing in Italy. This approval sets precedent for other countries where purchase orders had been made to also clear their customs procedures. The Czech Republic, Georgia, Italy, Russia, Slovakia, South Africa, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, as well as the United States, have all been approved for the use of the HYLA device and have been successfully distributed.

“HYLA has represented such a significant benefit to our revenue generation, and we are working closely across the globe to ensure that it becomes available in most markets. We believe that the demand for the HYLA non-nicotine vape product will exponentially increase, as it is unlike anything else currently on the market. We believe HYLA is a potentially attractive alternative in those countries for whom nicotine vape products are unavailable due to regulatory concerns,” commented Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx. “With its unique delivery system and non-addictive, non-nicotine contents, we anticipate that HYLA will lead the way toward becoming a revolutionary alternative among those wishing to experience vaping under more favorable and accepted circumstances.”

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation develops and distributes all natural, plant-derived topical skincare products. Its products vary from balms, creams, lotions, butters, masks, scrubs, and oils, all with the shared purpose of healthy skin and grooming wellness. The science behind these products involves a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide functional formulation with ingredients for optimal absorption and support of skin health. www.endexx.com

