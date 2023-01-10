New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Ad Spending Market Research Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379958/?utm_source=GNW
This research offers company profiles of some of the major competitors in the worldwide Digital Ad Spending Market
Alibaba Group Holdings Limited
Google LLC
Baidu Inc
Amazon Web Services, Inc
International Business Machines Corp
Verizon Communications Inc
Facebook Inc
Twitter Inc
Hulu LLC
Microsoft corporation
COVID-19 Impact on Digital Ad Spending Market
Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers
• North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
The Digital Ad Spending Market report also contains an analysis on:
Digital Ad Spending Market Segments
By Add Format:
Social media
Video
Search engine
By Platform:
Mobile
Laptop
Desktop
By End User:
Retail
Health care
Automotive
Media and entertainment
Education
Transport and tourism
IT and telecom
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379958/?utm_source=GNW
Global Digital Ad Spending Market Research Report 2022-2032
According to a recently published study on "Digital Ad Spending Market," the market is segmented by material type, thickness, application, transparency, end-use industry, and geography. In addition, the study includes supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis, and Porter’s five force model for an in-depth examination of the industry’s growth drivers and inhibitors.
