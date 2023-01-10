Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Intravitreal Implants Set to Take Center Stage

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The World Health Organization's 2018 survey states that globally, around 422 million people suffer from diabetes, and approximately 2.6% of global blindness is due to diabetic retinopathy. The American Academy of Ophthalmology has stated that the incidence rate of diabetic macular edema over a span of 10 years is 20% in younger patients and 40% in older patients.

Currently, a combination therapy of photocoagulation laser therapy and anti-VEGF drugs is employed to achieve improved vision and prevent blindness. Drugs in Phase III clinical trials, such as conbercept, pemofibrate, ranibizumab, and aflibercept intravitreal injection, are being tested for better drug efficacy.

The therapy segment for diabetic macular edema treatment mainly comprises drugs and surgery. The drugs are further sub-segmented as Anti-VEGF, corticosteroids, and other drugs (triamcinolone acetonide and bevacizumab). The adopted Anti-VEGF treatment is Ranibizumab and Aflibercept, and corticosteroids include Dexamethasone and Fluocinolone Acetonide.

The surgery segment comprises of photocoagulation laser therapy and intravitreal implants. In order to understand the current trend in the market, data forecast, and market estimation for treatment segments are given in the scope of the report.

The competitive landscape is an assessment tool that highlights the performance of the fundamental players currently engaged in the diabetic macular edema treatment market. The parameters employed are geographical presence, product portfolio, and inception. Company profiles give a brief update regarding the latest technological advancement in the photocoagulation laser therapy market and effective collaboration among niche players. The fundamental players in the diabetic macular edema treatment market are Allergan, Inc., Quantel-Medical, Alimera Sciences, Bausch and Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Ellex, Genetech, Inc., IRIDEX Corporation, LUMENIS, Novartis AG, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Diabetic macular edema is a complication seen in patients suffering from diabetic retinopathy in which the blood vessels of the macula region of the retina are damaged, allowing fluid to escape. It is prevalent in two forms: focal diabetic macular edema, which employs surgical treatment options, and diffuse macular edema, which is treated with drug therapy. Photocoagulation laser therapy is utilized as a standard treatment protocol in patients suffering from blurred vision and double vision.

The yellow pattern 577 nm micropulse laser is preferred over the conventional green pattern 532 wavelength due to less thermal absorption by the xanthophyll pigments. After 2005, anti-VEGF drug treatment has been considered as the first line of treatment for diabetic macular edema as it inhibits various isoforms of VEGF, thus enhancing vision and preventing blindness. Intravitreal implants will be the trendsetter during the forecast duration 2020-2030; Retisert, Illuvien, and Ozurdex will provide high drug efficacy and safety.

Market Segmentation

Treatment

Drugs Anti-VEGF Ranibizumab Aflibercept Corticosteroids Fluocinolone Acetonide Dexamethasone Others (Triamcinolone Acetonide, Bevacizumab)

Surgery Photocoagulation Laser Therapy Intravitreal Implants Pipeline Analysis Phase III Drugs Conbercept Pemofibrate O.3mg Ranibizumab Intravitreal Injection 2mg Aflibercept Intravitreal Injection



Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment market?

Which is the largest regional market for Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market: Competitive Analysis



4. Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics



5. Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market: By Treatment, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. North America Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. UK and European Union Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. Asia Pacific Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Latin America Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Middle East and Africa Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

Allergan Inc.

Alimera Sciences

Bausch and Lomb Incorporated

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Ellex

Genetech Inc.

IRIDEX Corporation

LUMENIS

Novartis AG

Quantel-Medical

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

