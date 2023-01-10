Global Chromatography Resins Market is anticipated to touch US$ 3.4 Bn at a CAGR of5.5%from 2023 to 2032 – Analysis by Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chromatography resins market is currently valued at US$ 2 Bn and is likely to grow to a size of US$ 3.4 Bn by 2032. The growth rate of the industry is predicted at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2032. Natural resins are preferred and contribute more than 50% of the market share in 2022 owing to their production through natural resources leading to increased consumption.



The Chromatography Resins market is rapidly growing, driven by increasing demand from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Chromatography resins are used in the separation of proteins, peptides, and other molecules for drug discovery and development. Chromatography resin technology is evolving rapidly in terms of its efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and scalability. This has led to an increased usage of chromatography resins for various chromatographic techniques such as hydrophobic interaction chromatography (HIC), ion exchange chromatography (IEX), size exclusion chromatography (SEC) affinity chromatography, and others.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over Chromatography Resins Market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

Key Companies-

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Tosoh Corporation

Merck KGaA

Life Technologies Corporation

Repligen Corporation

Pall Corporation and more





Chromatography Resins Market Segmentation -

Chromatography Resins Market By Type:

Natural

Synthetic

Inorganic





Chromatography Resins Market By Technique:

Ion Exchange

Affinity

Hydrophobic Interaction

Size Exclusion

Others





Chromatography Resins Market By End Use:

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Food & Beverages

Chromatography Resins Market By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

South Asia & Pacific

Key Questions Answered in This Report –

What is the current size of the chromatography resins market?

At what rate is the chromatography resins market likely to grow?

Which type of chromatography resin accounts for a higher market share?

Which industry drives high demand for chromatography resins?

