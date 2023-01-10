Global Chromatography Resins Market is anticipated to touch US$ 3.4 Bn at a CAGR of5.5%from 2023 to 2032 – Analysis by Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chromatography resins market is currently valued at US$ 2 Bn and is likely to grow to a size of US$ 3.4 Bn by 2032. The growth rate of the industry is predicted at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2032. Natural resins are preferred and contribute more than 50% of the market share in 2022 owing to their production through natural resources leading to increased consumption.
The Chromatography Resins market is rapidly growing, driven by increasing demand from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Chromatography resins are used in the separation of proteins, peptides, and other molecules for drug discovery and development. Chromatography resin technology is evolving rapidly in terms of its efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and scalability. This has led to an increased usage of chromatography resins for various chromatographic techniques such as hydrophobic interaction chromatography (HIC), ion exchange chromatography (IEX), size exclusion chromatography (SEC) affinity chromatography, and others.
Drivers and Constraints
The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over Chromatography Resins Market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.
Key Companies-
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences
- Tosoh Corporation
- Merck KGaA
- Life Technologies Corporation
- Repligen Corporation
- Pall Corporation and more
Chromatography Resins Market Segmentation -
Chromatography Resins Market By Type:
- Natural
- Synthetic
- Inorganic
Chromatography Resins Market By Technique:
- Ion Exchange
- Affinity
- Hydrophobic Interaction
- Size Exclusion
- Others
Chromatography Resins Market By End Use:
- Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
- Food & Beverages
Chromatography Resins Market By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- East Asia
- The Middle East & Africa
- South Asia & Pacific
Key Questions Answered in This Report –
- What is the current size of the chromatography resins market?
- At what rate is the chromatography resins market likely to grow?
- Which type of chromatography resin accounts for a higher market share?
- Which industry drives high demand for chromatography resins?
