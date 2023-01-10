Fungicides Market Booming at a CAGR of 4.9% and Projected to Reach a Revenue of US$ 30 Bn in 2032 | According to Persistence Market Research Study

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fungicides market is valued at US$ 18.5 Bn in 2022. The fungicides market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 30 Bn by 2032 and expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2032.



The Fungicides Market is a rapidly growing sector, as the demand for fungicides is increasing due to the damage caused by the spread of fungal diseases in crops. Fungicides provide an effective means of controlling the growth and spread of fungal diseases, which helps to protect crops from losses. Fungicides are used in many countries around the world, including those in Asia, Europe, North America and South America.

Request for SAMPLE copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3387

This published report for Fungicides Market analyzes and forecasts the marketing statistics of the product/service market on a global as well as the regional level. This detailed study Fungicides Market also offers the previous historical data along with the forecast from 2022 to 2030. The assessment of Fungicides Market factors gives a brief overview of the impact on the demand over the forecast period. In addition to this, the report also studies the opportunities that are available in the report at the global level. An executive summary is also provided based on the industry snapshot for the period from 2022-2030.

Drivers & Constraints

Fungicides Market introduces the building blocks of the report with the influence of market dynamics and functioning and a need to understand customer behavior. The increase and decrease in the product/service budget also play an important role in predicting the future growth of Fungicides Market. Besides, the high deployment cost of product/service, and other restraints are also pointed out in the report. Fungicides Market report also studies the value, volume trends and pricing history of the market so that the pattern and layout are also evaluated for the advanced study of the market over the forecast period.

Key Companies-

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Syngenta AG

The Dow Chemical Company

E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company

Cheminova A/S

Nufarm Ltd.

Chemtura Corporation and more

Get FULL ACCESS of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3387

Fungicide Types

Fungicides can be divided into two broad categories on the basis of their mode of action: contact or systemic. Systemic fungicides penetrate through plant tissue and actively move within plants that enable them to control diseases at higher concentrations compared to contact fungicides which need high concentrations for similar results but are more effective for surface applications like leaf sprays or soil treatments.

Major Fungicide Applications

Major applications of Fungicide include cereals & grains, vegetables & fruits, turf & ornamental grasses along with others like seeds, etc.. Cereals & grains accounted for largest share in global Fungicide market revenues owing to its use on wheat and other cereal crops while vegetables & fruits held second largest share due its wide application on tomatoes, apples and grapes among others. Turf & ornamentals have gained popularity recently owing their increased use on golf courses and gardens among other areas worldwide.

Regional Market Outlook

Geographically Asia Pacific dominated global Fungicide market accounting for more than 50% share in 2019 followed by North America with over 15% share while Europe held third largest share with over 11%. Asia Pacific led by India, China and Southeast Asian nations will remain fastest growing region due its expanding crop acreages combined with increasing domestic consumption driving demand for food production domestically leading to strong demand for Fungicides . Other regions including Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected witness moderate growth rates during projected period (2020-2025).

MAKE THIS REPORT YOUR OWN, Request Customization: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/3387

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com