The Habit Burger Grill Expands Its International Presence with Seventh New Restaurant Opening in Cambodia

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announced today their international grand-opening in Cambodia with its newest Phnom Penh restaurant. Making this the seventh The Habit Burger Grill in Cambodia, this restaurant is located at Aeon Mall Mean Chey (Aeon3), the largest retail mall in the country. The restaurant will serve up its famous Habit Hospitality to the public starting Sunday, January 15.



“After having a presence in Cambodia for less than three years, we are incredibly excited and honored to open our seventh restaurant in Cambodia,” said John Phillips, Chief Global Business Partnership Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. “We see strong potential in the Asia Pacific for more Habit Burger Grill restaurants, as already evidenced by our continued expansion and the positive reception we’ve received thus far.”

With its cooked-to-order mantra and creative culinary culture, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their already famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. The Habit also has an incredible selection of sides to choose from as well as delicious handspun frozen treats. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

“The Habit Burger Grill embodies the Santa Barbara spirit of California and we know that it also has international appeal,” said Yang Ming Ong, General Manager Asia Pacific at The Habit Burger Grill. “From the attention to every detail to the obvious love of craft, the elevated flavor profiles and freshest of ingredients, we’re so thrilled to be opening our seventh restaurant in Cambodia - with more expansion plans ahead.”

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines, named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” and featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022.” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 330 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 12 international locations, five in China and seven in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

