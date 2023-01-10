Global Plastic Surgery Devices Market is Expected to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Plastic Surgery Devices Market generated $1.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.4 Billion Market Size in 2031 $3.1 Billion CAGR 8.0% No. of Pages in Report 218 Segments Covered Type, Application, End User, and Region Drivers Increase in number of plastic surgery procedures Rise in number of product launches and product approvals for plastic surgery devices Increase in the geriatric population Increase in the number of licensed medical centers due to rise in the demand of invasive minimally treatment among young population Rise in skin damages and changes in lifestyle of consumers Opportunities Increased consumer awareness regarding skin health and surge in expenditure on human healthcare services Rise in need among the young population regarding physical appearance and increase in awareness regarding different facial aesthetic treatments among the female population Restraints High costs associated with cosmetic surgical procedures and various side-effects associated with cosmetic surgical procedures such as allergic reactions and infections



Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic adversely impacted the plastic surgery devices market. Most of the aesthetic and reconstructive surgeries which comes under non-essential surgical procedures were postponed or rescheduled due to rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

A number of clinics and hospitals were restructured to increase accommodation for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Dermatology clinics were converted into COVID hospitals.

In addition, a sudden cut in monthly income of people during the pandemic had a negative impact on the plastic surgery devices market. Implementation of lockdown resulted in a decline in the number of patient visits for aesthetic procedures during the pandemic, which hampered the market growth.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global plastic surgery devices market based on type, voltage range, end use, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the handheld segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global plastic surgery devices market, and would rule the roost through 2031. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the electrosurgical segment.

Based on the application, the aesthetic segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global plastic surgery devices market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the reconstructive surgery segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

In terms of end user, the hospital and clinics segment captured the largest market share of nearly three-fifths in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 8.4% through 2031. The report also studies the ambulatory surgical facility and cosmetic surgical centers segments.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global plastic surgery devices market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global plastic surgery devices market analyzed in the research include Anthony Products, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bolton Surgical Ltd., Corza Medical, Integra LifeSciences Holdings, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Sklar Corporation, Symmetry Surgical Inc., TEKNO-MEDICAL Optik-Chirurgie GmbH, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The report analyzes these key players of the global plastic surgery devices market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.



