Dassault Systèmes: Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — January 10, 2023

Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the following resources appeared on December 31, 2022 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and updated on June 18, 2019:

712,286 Dassault Systèmes shares, and

€ 7,510,217.05 in cash.

It is reminded that:

1. at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:





0 Dassault Systèmes shares;





€ 10,000,000 in cash.

2. Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 10,000,000 to € 15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.





3. Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 15,000,000 to € 20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.





4. At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:





62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;

€ 17,496,140.38 in cash.





From July 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 the following transactions have been carried out:

15,843 purchases;

17,087 sales.

During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:

2,738,027 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 99,987,547.94 purchases;

2,544,916 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 93,881,536.54 sales.

PURCHASES SALES Date Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Total 15,843 2,738,027 99,987,548 17,087 2,544,916 93,881,536.54 01/07/2022 44 16,308 566,430 128 22,000 772,512.50 04/07/2022 40 9,742 342,770 51 8,589 305,277.30 05/07/2022 73 22,950 799,400 124 17,700 622,230 06/07/2022 22 5,000 176,250 154 31,122 1,122,346.31 07/07/2022 51 14,000 514,625 80 16,000 594,125 08/07/2022 96 24,500 901,850 58 8,500 316,975 11/07/2022 71 16,500 602,882.50 70 11,500 425,245 12/07/2022 50 10,500 384,102.50 106 16,500 613,497.50 13/07/2022 59 12,500 458,141.25 68 12,500 461,865 14/07/2022 67 11,500 423,922.50 80 11,500 425,536.25 15/07/2022 118 16,000 592,544.94 220 35,000 1,310,345.30 18/07/2022 32 7,000 265,791.80 95 14,000 535,534.89 19/07/2022 100 20,000 751,343.18 56 8,750 332,306.25 20/07/2022 - - - 84 13,250 512,795.04 21/07/2022 75 14,000 546,032.50 133 22,000 864,492.33 22/07/2022 57 9,529 374,864.81 74 12,500 495,435 25/07/2022 99 40,000 1,563,550 121 15,000 588,475 26/07/2022 55 10,750 418,645 154 25,000 984,452.50 27/07/2022 117 18,000 707,943.70 202 28,000 1,119,386.90 28/07/2022 32 6,000 241,425 87 15,250 620,013.75 29/07/2022 15 2,250 93,172.50 135 20,000 835,055 01/08/2022 173 30,000 1,252,791 103 45,000 1,886,113.75 02/08/2022 153 25,000 1,042,060.85 52 11,000 459,798.75 03/08/2022 28 5,000 209,638.75 85 12,100 510,069.88 04/08/2022 14 1,500 63,607.50 62 11,500 491,378.50 05/08/2022 126 17,500 742,286.25 23 3,000 129,324 08/08/2022 23 2,500 106,335.72 91 11,750 500,265 09/08/2022 68 12,500 527,001.66 - - - 10/08/2022 52 5,000 208,215 114 20,000 848,557.50 11/08/2022 69 10,000 429,490.01 91 14,000 603,142.34 12/08/2022 61 11,500 492,775 78 10,750 461,982.50 15/08/2022 5 1,001 43,040.31 177 26,501 1,143,155.31 16/08/2022 224 39,251 1,684,718.35 30 4,005 172,720.99 17/08/2022 219 28,750 1,226,226.25 130 21,000 899,582.50 18/08/2022 138 18,250 774,632.50 262 35,750 1,526,485 19/08/2022 169 25,866 1,102,777.40 158 23,500 1,006,045 22/08/2022 268 46,500 1,936,185.50 14 2,250 95,085 23/08/2022 139 39,500 1,578,052.50 32 10,010 403,049.40 24/08/2022 39 15,500 608,420 109 42,250 1,680,342.50 25/08/2022 33 18,750 757,770 65 26,500 1,074,957.50 26/08/2022 112 45,750 1,831,522.50 28 10,000 407,410 29/08/2022 166 39,000 1,514,713.75 26 6,000 234,420 30/08/2022 233 32,170 1,241,959.20 214 24,250 944,554.26 31/08/2022 301 31,900 1,232,404 322 37,150 1,445,781.50 01/09/2022 141 48,338 1,829,292.69 152 25,500 971,835 02/09/2022 83 8,250 310,380 414 46,700 1,770,628 05/09/2022 48 14,000 528,955.50 114 22,500 864,193.75 06/09/2022 136 21,500 829,931.50 136 21,500 837,348.75 07/09/2022 87 15,000 576,400.19 76 10,750 415,905 08/09/2022 120 20,000 768,750 113 23,000 890,336.25 09/09/2022 23 4,500 175,395 118 14,500 566,663.75 12/09/2022 87 13,000 507,075 110 13,500 532,075.13 13/09/2022 227 45,500 1,769,778.75 42 14,750 586,141.25 14/09/2022 76 10,000 376,546.25 64 11,000 417,181.25 15/09/2022 239 40,000 1,480,052.50 - - - 16/09/2022 151 30,000 1,076,017.04 46 7,500 270,033.75 19/09/2022 52 10,500 376,586.25 106 15,000 543,436.51 20/09/2022 148 22,500 803,553.75 18 3,000 109,207.50 21/09/2022 32 5,750 202,812.16 125 20,000 722,075 22/09/2022 202 40,000 1,412,415 24 2,250 81,037.50 23/09/2022 126 20,750 718,202.50 118 16,500 575,477.50 26/09/2022 92 12,500 438,885 118 17,500 618,686.25 27/09/2022 213 28,000 983,108.75 132 18,500 653,551.90 28/09/2022 119 18,000 618,825 148 25,000 871,523.63 29/09/2022 157 23,500 812,433.75 29 5,000 174,379 30/09/2022 38 3,750 129,285 160 22,500 785,585.25 03/10/2022 135 23,000 794,766.25 160 22,250 778,690.88 04/10/2022 - - - 248 37,000 1,357,423.99 05/10/2022 158 16,500 606,852.50 227 25,000 922,766.65 06/10/2022 124 20,000 735,949.25 238 30,000 1,107,151.27 07/10/2022 187 52,350 1,886,005 24 6,572 240,165.16 10/10/2022 135 45,000 1,526,555 54 9,200 315,550.75 11/10/2022 239 35,000 1,176,760 155 23,250 783,756.08 12/10/2022 191 32,500 1,092,937.72 96 12,250 413,548.85 13/10/2022 139 32,500 1,073,307.95 180 25,000 831,820 14/10/2022 208 33,000 1,107,712.50 263 33,000 1,115,356.50 17/10/2022 68 8,700 289,558.63 249 32,750 1,116,247 18/10/2022 168 20,750 722,384.25 205 25,500 892,717.55 19/10/2022 178 45,000 1,547,955 262 35,000 1,208,500.39 20/10/2022 5 3,000 102,172.50 228 33,000 1,152,225.72 21/10/2022 270 44,000 1,518,500.34 96 13,234 457,548.51 24/10/2022 132 17,000 590,956.50 246 35,280 1,234,135.50 25/10/2022 41 4,250 148,691.25 266 38,750 1,392,782 26/10/2022 187 34,500 1,209,958.90 87 16,250 576,293.75 31/10/2022 159 23,500 800,237.50 3 750 26,088.75 01/11/2022 225 30,000 1,006,191.25 52 8,250 283,563.75 02/11/2022 52 9,000 303,472.50 177 27,489 930,556.13 03/11/2022 140 26,500 873,169.49 19 2,500 82,793.75 04/11/2022 91 10,750 358,405 110 15,000 502,075 07/11/2022 143 22,250 738,337.50 65 8,500 283,361.29 08/11/2022 18 3,000 98,853.75 215 27,500 925,378.75 09/11/2022 113 13,000 439,958.09 104 12,250 416,873.75 10/11/2022 57 6,750 226,294.47 400 56,750 2,010,802.90 11/11/2022 15 10,000 373,940.70 285 40,500 1,520,227.50 14/11/2022 93 15,250 571,635 237 26,250 988,342.50 15/11/2022 183 25,750 958,042.20 226 30,750 1,147,747.50 16/11/2022 202 25,750 950,263.45 37 6,000 225,472.50 17/11/2022 199 27,015 982,576.75 143 16,000 584,329.03 18/11/2022 237 31,750 1,149,564.68 282 30,500 1,106,483 21/11/2022 147 28,500 1,017,225 213 24,294 875,149.86 22/11/2022 316 42,500 1,519,473.45 233 43,000 1,540,754.54 23/11/2022 214 30,250 1,086,411.79 152 37,500 1,352,389.84 24/11/2022 128 18,250 661,630 150 15,750 573,120.36 25/11/2022 157 21,250 768,333.75 160 20,270 734,119.36 28/11/2022 188 50,906 1,821,811.90 77 11,250 406,655.13 29/11/2022 141 21,750 764,248.30 85 12,000 426,787.50 30/11/2022 99 15,750 551,370 178 21,250 747,081.25 01/12/2022 12 1,500 54,405 221 40,750 1,478,807.75 02/12/2022 161 27,500 1,002,944.50 246 32,500 1,193,739.80 05/12/2022 182 26,750 967,142.50 40 6,250 227,117.50 06/12/2022 177 25,000 884,130 23 3,750 133,800 07/12/2022 165 24,250 843,303.50 90 15,000 523,185 08/12/2022 171 25,000 863,098.75 69 9,250 320,751.76 09/12/2022 178 27,300 946,142.75 284 35,250 1,226,068.40 12/12/2022 80 13,497 467,679.49 264 35,000 1,227,672.50 13/12/2022 63 8,250 294,502.50 257 40,000 1,448,345.62 14/12/2022 148 20,000 722,783.09 129 16,500 599,686.35 15/12/2022 116 20,250 719,782.50 - - - 16/12/2022 197 35,000 1,198,437.50 84 10,650 365,444.25 19/12/2022 162 22,500 767,955 82 10,000 342,195.63 20/12/2022 207 33,000 1,107,221.25 68 8,250 278,100 21/12/2022 91 15,750 527,955 87 13,000 437,769.37 22/12/2022 181 25,000 842,693.75 187 19,000 644,236.28 23/12/2022 175 25,000 833,250.44 158 18,300 611,790.67 27/12/2022 57 11,250 376,436.25 151 24,750 831,926.25 28/12/2022 251 43,800 1,466,977.50 258 38,250 1,282,995 29/12/2022 215 36,404 1,218,946.41 363 54,750 1,838,092.50 30/12/2022 289 49,500 1,672,297.50 230 36,750 1,243,552.50

