Elys Game Technology Partners with U.S. Integrity for North America Expansion

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Integrity, Inc., (“USI”) an independent sports betting integrity monitoring, reporting and analytics organization and Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys" or the “Company") (Nasdaq: ELYS)(BER:3UW), a global interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, that has recently acquired Nevada based USBookmaking and operates in multiple jurisdictions in the U.S. regulated sports betting market, today announced a comprehensive partnership to provide event monitoring, market intelligence and fraud prevention, for all of Elys’ U.S. facing operations as the Company expands its footprint throughout the United States.

USI’s reporting, analytics and education help customers ensure the highest integrity in the regulated sports betting industry. USI’s products and services are not a one-size-fits-all solution, but rather a customizable suite of services endeavoring to fit customer needs, focused on intelligence and monitoring, fraud prevention, education and consulting services.

Elys’ innovative wagering solutions service online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks in multiple regulated jurisdictions. Elys has operated on a B2C basis in the regulated mobile and retail Italian market for the better part of three decades and is rapidly expanding on a B2B basis to provide end-to-end sportsbook services to business operators throughout the U.S. Elys has completed product certification and also created a unique small business retail model that could provide a safe and effective regulated sportsbook for local and community-based businesses across the nation in 2023 and beyond.

“We are very pleased to be engaged with U.S. Integrity as we prepare to expand throughout the North American regulated sports betting market in 2023,” said Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys Game Technology, Corp. “We expect that our partnership with U.S. Integrity could give us the ability to identify possible betting abnormalities in real time and enable potentially suspicious wagering activity to be identified immediately, creating a safe and engaging betting environment for our patrons as we implement our vision throughout the massive restaurant and bar market in the fast-evolving regulated U.S. sports betting market.”

USI will provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard to Elys Game Technology and will conduct analysis across dozens of data sets to proactively identify any potential irregular sports wagering-related patterns.

Matthew Holt, USI’s CEO & co-founder, added, “U.S. Integrity is proud to partner with Elys Game Technology and assist them with integrity monitoring. U.S. Integrity’s mission is to provide a conflict-free, best-in-class insights & compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at Elys Game Technology and their expansion strategy throughout North America as the market continues to evolve. All of our partners are committed to the highest integrity standards, and Elys’ commitment is no exception. These types of partnerships help ensure sports betting integrity and strengthen the unique & proprietary anomaly-detection tools we have developed at U.S. Integrity.”

ABOUT U.S. INTEGRITY

U.S. Integrity is a leading technology-driven sports wagering monitoring company, providing the highest level of protection against betting-related fraud and corruption. U.S. Integrity’s mission is to grow the legal, regulated sports betting market by providing solutions that ensure sports betting integrity in every play, every game, every sport. Supported by investors including SeventySix Capital and Las Vegas Sands, U.S. Integrity partners with a number of the largest professional sports leagues and collegiate conferences in the U.S., as well as licensed sports-betting operators and regulators. U.S. Integrity is based in Las Vegas and New York. For additional information, visit www.usintegrity.com .

ABOUT ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations in five states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. Elys’ vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative technology.

The company provides wagering solutions, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com .

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that any of its expectations will be attained. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to rapidly expand on a B2B basis to provide end-to-end sportsbook services to business operators throughout the U.S., to provide a safe and effective regulated sportsbook for local and community-based businesses across the nation in 2023 and beyond, to expand throughout the North American regulated sports betting market in 2023, to identify possible betting abnormalities in real time and enable potentially suspicious wagering activity to be identified, to create a safe and engaging betting environment for our patrons, to implement our vision throughout the massive restaurant and bar market in the fast evolving regulated U.S. sports betting market, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

