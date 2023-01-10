Data443 Continues Data Security Leadership with Antivirus Protection Manager VB100 Certification

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443”) (OTC: ATDS), a data security and privacy software company for "All Things Data Security," is pleased to announce its antivirus product Data443® Antivirus Protection Manager™ has received its VB100 certification. The VB100 certification is administered by Virus Bulletin, an independent testing organization that has tested antivirus products for over 25 years.



Joining leading organizations such as SentinelOne, Fortinet, Avast Intego and Tacyon, Data443’s antivirus product is available for Microsoft Windows via desktops, laptops, virtual desktops, database engines, and Azure/AWS/GCP, along with hybrid cloud platforms and standard compute servers.

What is Data443 Antivirus Protection Manager?

Virus and Ransomware detection and remediation platform developed that provides rich capabilities for both enterprise and home users

Detects and removes viruses, spyware, rootkits, bots, trojans, and other internet security issues with all-in-one computer protection that maintains a healthy security posture

Utilizes multiple and proprietary detection methods with advanced algorithms to monitor and protect against online and local security issues, including all known viruses and hacking types, in real-time

Cornerstone for the company’s Ransomware Recovery Manager – the leading endpoint ‘reboot to restore’ solution that restores the machine – easy enough to do by anyone! – with a simple reboot

To earn VB100 certification, an antivirus product must meet certain criteria, including detecting all known in-the-wild viruses, generating no false positives when scanning a set of clean files, and having the ability to perform scheduled scans and on-demand scans.

The test results may be viewed at: https://data443.com/antivirus-protection-manager/

All certified vendors may be referenced at: https://www.virusbulletin.com/testing/vb100

Data443 founder and CEO Jason Remillard commented, “At Data443, we make every effort to help protect customers from the ever-growing cyber threat environment. Achieving VB100 certification and besting some of the world’s largest competitors on false alarms delivers on our technical market leadership of our antivirus protection and ransomware productline. With so many antivirus products on the market, it can be difficult for consumers and businesses to determine which are truly effective at protecting against malware. VB100 certification helps to cut through the marketing hype and provides a reliable benchmark for comparing antivirus products.”

The company offers free trials at: https://data443.com/antivirus-protection-manager/

To learn more about Data443, please watch our video introduction on our YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/1Fp93jOxFSg



About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTC: ATDS - All Things Data Security™) provides data security and privacy management solutions at home, in the small office and across the enterprise for the multi-cloud. Trusted by over 10,000 business customers, we focus on organizing the world's data by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform, or format.

For more information, please visit https://www.data443.com.

The Data443 investors presentation is available here, or visit the Company's investor relations page at: https://data443.com/investor-relations/

Forward-Looking Statements

