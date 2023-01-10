BrewBilt Manufacturing Begins Contract Phase for $130M Hospitality Company

GRASS VALLEY, CA, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BBRW), announces that on January 6 the Company had discussions with a major hospitality company, and representatives have agreed to move forward in contract form. The Company expects a contract to review next week.

Chairman and CEO Jef Lewis stated, “We have moved discussions to a potential $130M contract preparation with a major entertainment and hospitality company that owns and operates over 100 hotels, restaurants, and lounges. Brewery franchises are getting more and more attention. Not only is it profitable, but it is also thriving. The BrewBilt franchises will assure customers of the freshest proprietary BrewBilt craft beers in the market with their existing restaurants and lounges.”

Lewis further stated, “We have $1.2M in orders on the floor for Russian River Brewing Company, Dorcol Distilling & Brewing Company, Ghost Town Brewing, Dancing Fox Winery & Brewery, Alibi Ale Works, Ravenna Brewing, and Narrative Fermentations. The company has $12M in standing quotes.”

Watch this video to learn what BrewBilt customers say about our equipment:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vi-r0cIsH_U

ABOUT BREWBILT MANUFACTURING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbilt.com)

BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that designs and manufactures custom brewing and fermentation equipment for craft brewers dedicated to making excellent beer. BrewBilt brewhouses and tanks are fabricated by highly skilled local welders using best-in-class American stainless steel. Whether you're adding cellar tanks, starting a neighborhood brewpub, or expanding a regional microbrewery, look to BrewBilt to design a solution just for you.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

