Sendero Announces New Managing Director Appointment: Amy Goad

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sendero, a management consulting firm with expertise delivering strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Amy Goad to Managing Director.

As a key driver of Sendero's healthcare practice and Phoenix Market Lead, Amy has demonstrated a commitment to delivering results for her clients. In recent engagements, she led initiatives to design healthcare analytics operating models, implement healthcare data governance, operationalize PMOs, and optimize project delivery processes.

"In each of her client engagements, Amy commits to providing tangible value through high-quality execution, efficient implementation, and a focus on change adoption," said Sendero CEO and founder Bret Farrar. "Her material contributions to her clients are second only to her ability to build lasting and meaningful relationships."

Since joining Sendero as an Associate in 2011, Amy has developed extensive experience in strategic outsourcing, portfolio and program management, technology and systems implementation, IT strategy, vendor selection, and IT operations support. In recent years, Amy has led the development of Sendero's unique healthcare point of view through her thought leadership contributions to her clients and the firm.

Amy holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Entrepreneurship and Marketing from The University of Oklahoma.

About Sendero:

Sendero is a full-service management consulting firm focused on one thing: empowering rapid, significant, and measurable results. Sendero's experts provide guidance in strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness across a variety of industries to enable large and mid-sized companies to implement fundamental transformation. Since its founding in 2004, Sendero has routinely been recognized as a best place to work by employees, Top Workplaces, and The Dallas Morning News. With offices in Austin, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, and Phoenix, Sendero is focused on making an impact for its clients and community.

