Diallo Gordon Named Chief Marketing and Product Officer at Passport Technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passport Technology Inc. (Passport), the fastest-growing provider of payment technology to the global gaming industry, has appointed Diallo Gordon as Chief Marketing and Product Officer. Gordon takes on his expanded role immediately and reports to Passport's CEO Cleve Tzung.

Gordon brings Passport a proven track record of over 25 years of domestic and international product and technical leadership and has previously held CEO, CRO, EVP and GM positions in public and private organizations in defense, regulatory compliance, gaming and payments. Most recently, Gordon served as the founder and CEO of Phi Gaming, LLC (Phi), where his team built several innovative loyalty products for the B2B systems industry, leading to the acquisition of Phi by Passport.

"Diallo is a highly talented technologist with a proven track record of driving growth through innovation with breadth and depth of industry knowledge across both payments and loyalty," said Cleve Tzung, Passport CEO. "Diallo has proven himself to be a tremendous leader, industry visionary and is an invaluable asset to the Passport team."

Gordon's vision for a technology-forward, customer-centric loyalty and fintech combination came about as a result of his leadership roles at gaming industry giants where he noticed unfulfilled opportunities for casinos. Gordon founded Phi after spending five years with EVERI in various leadership roles as a Section 16 Officer and six years with Aristocrat Technologies Inc. as Director Oasis Regional Support. Gordon started his career in gaming as a Lab Engineer for the Mississippi Gaming Commission, where he was responsible for the evaluation, test, and approval for both gaming systems and slot products. Prior to gaming, Gordon worked for the United States Department of Defense as part of the advanced weapons research, test and evaluation team developing the F/A-22 Raptor and also worked for the Federal Aviation Administration in communications and flight safety.

"The bridge between loyalty and fintech, cemented by service, is the absolute right formula for success in this vertical. Passport's solutions are industry-leading and the commitment to service, innovation and collaborative relationships won me over from day one," states Gordon. "Committed to servant leadership, I am here to serve Passport's employees, customers and shareholders in building useful and relevant products to the gaming industry and telling our story through each customer journey."

Gordon is a proud veteran of the United States Air Force (USAF), where he served honorably as an Airborne Instrumentation and Telemetry Antenna PMEE on the EC-18 and EC-135 Advanced Range Instrumentation Aircraft (ARIA), amassing numerous flight hours and mission deployments as an aircrew member supporting weapons, communications and space research serving NASA, various U.S. government agencies, NATO and private industry. Gordon holds multiple undergraduate degrees in Electronics Engineering Technology, Business Management and Business Administration. He attended the University of Georgia and earned a Masters of Science in Management Information Systems from the University of Maryland.

Tzung summarizes, "Diallo's industry experience, reputation, commitment to country and educational achievements are sure to raise the bar for everyone at Passport as we accelerate growth and drive long-term value for all stakeholders."

