Bionano Genomics Announces 2023 Symposium: Four Consecutive Days of OGM Presentations and Live Panel Discussions Across a Wide Range of Genetic Disease and Cancer Applications

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) today announced its 2023 Symposium, which is the quintessential event for the optical genome mapping (OGM) community to present its progress to the world. It will feature four consecutive days of OGM presentations delivered by 25 different customers worldwide across a wide range of genetic diseases, cancer and cell bioprocessing applications. The Symposium will take place virtually from January 23 to 26, 2023. During these four days, customers will showcase their latest research findings using OGM in constitutional, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumor applications. Each day will feature oral customer presentations, a live panel with Q&A and a wide range of scientific posters within the virtual exhibition hall.



“At Bionano, we are working to transform the way the world sees the genome,” said Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano. “Symposium is our platform for the community of OGM users to describe its utility and how it can be integrated with other genome analysis tools to reveal more answers for genetic disease and cancer research applications. What impresses me most about the lineup for 2023 is the sheer breadth of topics, ranging from neural tube defects in prenatal testing to homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) analysis in breast cancer and drug development with cell bioprocessing QC.”

“We were thrilled with the engagement of the OGM community at 2022 Symposium which represented 82 different countries. We believe our customers around the world have made tremendous progress with the implementation of OGM in their laboratories since last year. The lineup of researchers for our 2023 Symposium is our most exciting to date, with over 25 global experts detailing their use of OGM to drive discoveries across a number of clinical research applications,” said Alka Chaubey, chief medical officer at Bionano.

Each session of Symposium will start at 7:00 am PST and will last approximately 3 hours. After the scientific presentations, the speakers will join for a live panel discussion and Q&A moderated by Dr. Chaubey. In addition, each day will feature a scientific poster exhibit. Below is an overview of the presentation topics for each day of the event.

Monday, January 23: Oncology- Heme malignancies

Global researchers studying genomic variants involved in hematologic malignancies will share results from studies using OGM for research in Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), Chronic lymphocytic leukemias (CLL), lymphoma and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). Speakers will highlight the use of new tools to find more pathogenic chromosomal aberrations while also simplifying laboratory workflows.

Tuesday, January 24: Oncology- Heme malignancies and solid tumors

Scientists and clinicians from leading hospitals and medical research institutions in the United States and Europe will discuss their use of OGM to assess genomic aberrations in a wide range of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Experts will present the use of OGM as a complementary technique that may be used with next-generation sequencing (NGS) to unlock a broader spectrum of genetic variants, generate a more complete cancer genome profile, and discover new actionable biomarkers.

Wednesday, January 25: Constitutional Genetic Diseases

Researchers will present their experiences using OGM to uncover genetic variation that contributes to rare undiagnosed genetic disease, developmental disorders and reproductive disorders. Presentations will demonstrate how the analysis of structural variation may increase the likelihood of identifying actional pathogenic variants that can solve unresolved cases, even after chromosomal microarrays and exome sequencing. Data from large multi-site studies focusing on prenatal and postnatal applications will be presented.

Thursday, January 26: Cell Bioprocessing

Presentations will center on OGM’s ability to outperform traditional cytogenetic methods in order to screen producer cell lines and research cell lines for genomic instability and off-target events, ensuring the genomic integrity and stability of cell lines.

Symposium registration is open to all and there is no charge for attending this event. Register today at Bionano Symposium 2023 (labroots.com).

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view.

For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com , www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.biodiscovery.com

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "may," "will" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the anticipated benefits of the Symposium and the potential for OGM to be adopted for applications discussed at the Symposium. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of adverse geopolitical and macroeconomic events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements to existing technologies; failure of future study results to support those reported and discussed at the Symposium; future study results that contradict the results discussed and reported at the Symposium; failure of OGM to be adopted as a cytogenetic tool for analysis of oncology, including heme malignancies and solid tumors, constitutional genetic diseases or samples associated with cell bioprocessing; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

