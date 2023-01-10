BrillDog™ Introduces New Website to Help Educate SMBs on Supply Chain

NEW FREEDOM, Pa., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrillDog , the only supply chain technology built for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB), announces its brand new website (www.brilldog.com) is live, delivering vital information to educate SMBs on supply chain best practices, trends, and challenges. The site is a resource for SMBs as they look for ways to transform their supply chains with transportation management, supplier resources, freight rate quotes, analytics and reporting, freight audit and payment, inventory optimization, and more.



“BrillDog was created by people who understand the challenges and issues affecting small-to-medium-sized businesses," said Sam Polakoff, Founder and CEO, BrillDog. "Our new website gives SMBs access to information that will help their business survive and thrive in these perplexing times. By educating SMBs, we hope to strengthen the profitability of these businesses.”

The BrillDog Supply Chain Management System (SCMS) provides real-time, cloud-based supply chain analysis, management, and actionable insights for SMBs, helping them improve efficiencies, save costs, and transform business outcomes. Some of the highlights of the new site include the following:

Informative blog posts that address industry issues and provide best practices for overcoming these challenges, such as “How a TMS Supports Better Supply Chain Management,” “How to Onboard the Best Suppliers,” and “What is the Supply Chain Crisis?”

News and press releases that showcase awards, new features, new clients, and more.

Details on BrillDog service levels and what is included in each level. The 1 st level is free!

level is free! White papers with helpful hints, such as “8 Tips on How to Mitigate Supply Chain Disruption with Visibility.”

To access the new website, visit: http://www.brilldog.com.

About BrillDog, Inc.

BrillDog is an advanced, integrated solution that makes the supply chain easy for small and medium-sized companies. Customers benefit from the affordable, real-time, cloud-based supply chain functionality, analysis, as well as tactical and strategic supply chain advice. The BrillDog technology builds on years of logistics expertise, a deep understanding of supply chain needs, and powerful new technologies. BrillDog believes simplicity and transparency are essential for every business shipper. For more information, visit BrillDog.com .