Global Pallet Trucks Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Toyota Industries, Hyster Company, Jungheinrich, STILL, Godrej Material Handling, RICO Manufacturing, NIULI MACHINER, PR Industrial, Nido Machineries Pvt Ltd, and Crown Equipment Corporation, among others, are some of the key players in the global pallet truck market.

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global pallet truck market is expected to grow from USD 35.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 49.1 Billion by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the electric pallet truck segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global pallet truck market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application outlook, the manufacturing plant segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global pallet truck market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Manual Pallet Truck
  • Electric Pallet Truck

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Retail Store
  • Warehousing
  • Manufacturing Plant
  • Job Site
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director- Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

