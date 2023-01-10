Global Pallet Trucks Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global pallet truck market is expected to grow from USD 35.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 49.1 Billion by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2028.



Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the electric pallet truck segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global pallet truck market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the manufacturing plant segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global pallet truck market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Toyota Industries, Hyster Company, Jungheinrich, STILL, Godrej Material Handling, RICO Manufacturing, NIULI MACHINER, PR Industrial, Nido Machineries Pvt Ltd, and Crown Equipment Corporation, among others, are some of the key players in the global pallet truck market





Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Pallet Truck Market - Forecast to 2028’’

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Manual Pallet Truck

Electric Pallet Truck

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Retail Store

Warehousing

Manufacturing Plant

Job Site

Others





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





