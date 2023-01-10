Coagulation Analyser Market to Exceed $5.91057 Bn, Globally, by 2028 | Growing at 5.9% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Coagulation Analyser Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Test, Technology, End Users, and Geography,” factors driving the market growth are the increasing prevalence of blood disorders and rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 3.97238 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 5.91057 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 128 No. of Tables 138 No. of Charts & Figures 83 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Test, Technology, and End Users

Abbott Laboratories; Danaher Corp; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc; Sysmex Corporation; Horiba Ltd.; Nihon Kohden Corp; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Maccura Biotechnology Co Ltd; Bio Group Medical System SRL; and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. are among the key companies operating in the coagulation analyser market. Leading players are adopting strategies such as the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base to tap prevailing business opportunities.

In February 2021, Siemens Healthineers and Sysmex Corporation announced the renewal of the companies' long-standing global supply, distributorship, sales, and service agreement for a broad portfolio of hemostasis products including a multi-year extension. As a part of the agreement, Siemens Healthineers will distribute the new Sysmex CN Systems.

In July 2020, Sysmex launched automated blood coagulation analyzers “CN-6000” and “CN-3000” in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global coagulation analyser market in 2021. In North America, the US is the largest market for coagulation analysers. The growth of this market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of blood disorders, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as atrial fibrillation, rising developments by market players, and presence of major market players in the US. In the US, growing prevalence of atrial fibrillation is likely to demand anticoagulant reversal drugs. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the US in 2019, AFib was mentioned on around 183,321 death certificates and was the primary cause of death in about 26,535 of those deaths. Additionally, it has anticipated that by 2030, 12.1 million people in the US will have AFib. Additionally, as per the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care, in Canada, incidence of atrial fibrillation is up to 4.5% per year, with lifetime risk of about 25% among people older than 40 years. Also, increasing incidence of blood disorders is likely to propel the demand for coagulation analysers in the coming years. As per the CDC, Hemophilia A affects 1 in 5,000 male births. Around 400 babies are born with hemophilia A each year. It also mentioned that about 33,000 males in the US were affected by hemophilia during 2012–2018.

Further, around 300,000 Canadians carry an inherited bleeding disorder gene. One in ten of these people—at least 30,000 Canadians—have symptoms severe enough to require medical care. Many of them have not been properly diagnosed. Only 10,000 cases of inherited bleeding disorders are registered in the Canadian network of inherited bleeding disorder comprehensive care clinics. Also, increasing awareness program for blood disorders is likely to favor the market growth during the forecast period. Hemophilia Health Education and Prevention Funded Project is the largest program in CDC’s Division of Blood Disorders. CDC has funded projects that are designed to promote health and prevent complications related to bleeding disorders. Thus, increasing number of blood disorders, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and government support for prevention of blood disorder in the region are anticipated to boost the coagulation analysers market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence of Blood Disorders Globally Fuels Market Growth

According to National Organizations of Rare Disorders, hemophilia A is the most common X-linked recessive disorder and the second most common inherited clotting factor deficiency after von Willebrand disease. In the US, ~1 in 5,000 newborn males have hemophilia A. Approximately 60% hemophilia A patients have a severe form of the disorder. According to National Library of Medicine, in 2020, about 30,000 to 33,000 males were affected by hemophilia in the US. According to U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, in 2020, ~100,000 Americans suffer from Sickle Cell Disease (SCD), the most common inherited blood disorder. In 2050, the global number of people affected by SCD is expected to grow by about 30%. Among African children born with SCD, more than 50% will die before they reach age five. In India, 20% die before they reach age two. As per National Library of Medicine, in 2022, ~1% of all individuals (unselected population) is believed to suffer from Von Willebrand disease, but the disease is estimated to affect 125 per million, with up to five per million people suffering from severe symptoms. Similarly, in European Union, a total of 80 million people suffer from blood disorders, ranging from cancer to bleeding disorders, as per research published in NLM in 2020.

According to National Organization for Rare Disorders, in 2022, the occurrence of immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), an autoimmune bleeding disorder, affects ~66 adults per 1,000,000 each year. Moreover, in the US, the incidence of adult ITP is estimated to be 3.3 per 100,000/year, while the prevalence is 9.5 per 100,000.

A coagulation analyser measures and evaluates the speed of clot formation or clot coagulation. A coagulation analyser provides a fast and simple way to measure blood platelet levels, as well as thrombolin and thromboplastin levels quickly and accurately. Thus, the increasing cases of blood disorders across the world are driving the coagulation analysers market growth.

Coagulation Analyser Market: End User Overview

Based on end user, the global coagulation analyser market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, point-of-care testing, and others. The clinical laboratories segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to be the largest shareholder in the market by 2028. Clinical laboratories are healthcare facilities providing a wide range of laboratory procedures, which aid the physicians in carrying out the diagnosis, treatment, and management of patients. The laboratories are the primary uses for molecular diagnostics products and services. It has well-established facilities as per the regulatory requirements. They use all possible blood analysis in different parameters. The sample collected from the patients is analyzed and studied using different instruments, reagents, methods, and technologies. The labs provide services to hospitals, clinics, and others. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and lifestyle disorders promotes the coagulation analyser market growth in the clinical laboratories segment.

Based on product, the global coagulation analyser market is segmented into clinical laboratory analysers and point-of-care testing analysers. In 2021, the clinical laboratory analysers segment accounted for a higher market share. However, the point-of-care (POC) testing analysers segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The market in the point-of-care (POC) testing analysers segment is growing rapidly because POC measurement tool can be used inside and outside the hospital as a decision-making and management tool. When time is paramount, POC analysers provide immediate, actionable results in emergency rooms, coronary care units, surgery, and procedure suites. In addition to outpatient clinics and physicians' offices, these devices can assist with patient management in pharmacies, care centers, and patients' homes. POC coagulation analysers offer timely results without compromising diagnostic quality control provided by central labs.

