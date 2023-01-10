Verizon Business to showcase immersive experiences at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show 2023

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business will showcase innovative 5G solutions at the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) Big Show 2023 (Booth #3556) at the Jacob K. Javitz Center in New York City to demonstrate the major impact 5G, reliable connectivity, collaboration solutions and more has on the retail industry.



"The changing expectations of consumers in a post-pandemic world accelerated the need for retailers to drive omni-channel solutions from shopping to fulfillment," said Massimo Peselli, CRO Global Enterprise and Public Sector, Verizon Business. "Verizon Business plays a critical role in this digital transformation for global retailers, and at NRF we will showcase how our innovations are powering the largest retailers, making next-generation solutions possible today."

The Verizon booth #3556, will be demonstrating a range of current and forward-looking scenarios.

Hands-on Innovative Experiences

Hologram Experience – demonstrates how interactive 3D holograms can offer customers an engaging and entertaining way to learn about products. Express Shop – showcases the convenience of autonomous checkout enabled by Verizon’s 5G Edge Cashierless Checkout . Automated Returns – illustrates how Verizon's 5G Edge Quality Assurance for Warehouse solution uses computer vision and AI can help improve the efficiency of identifying and inspecting products that are returned post-purchase.



Solution Demonstrations

In the solutions demo area, Verizon will showcase the reliable, secure and fast network connectivity that is helping bring together disconnected systems to create powerful, modular, and intelligent solutions. These solutions can enable new functionality, smarter insights and faster decision making. The key demonstrations focus on:

Enterprise Connectivity

Data Protection

BlueJeans by Verizon

CX Digital Transformations

To schedule a meeting or booth tour, visit Verizon’s NRF 2023 Exhibit Webpage .

