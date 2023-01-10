Real Good Foods Announces Launch of New Enchiladas in Sam’s Club Nationwide





CHERRY HILL, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), a high-growth, innovative, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, has announced the launch of its newest product, Creamy Poblano Chicken Enchiladas, in Sam’s Club stores nationwide beginning January 4, 2023.

Real Good Foods is rolling out another meal offering in Sam’s Club stores after launching three other nutritious products over the past year.

“We are pleased to have our delicious, low carb, high protein enchiladas available to Sam’s Club Members nationally. This item uses our new, proprietary tortilla and is filled with chunks of seasoned chicken breast and Monterey Jack cheese and topped with a creamy poblano sauce that we make from scratch. It’s delicious and delivers on our brand promise to be low in carbs and high in protein. The new distribution in Sam’s Club advances our mission to make nutritious food more accessible throughout North America, and in turn, improve the lives of all those Sam’s Club Members who are actively seeking more healthful offerings within the frozen food aisle,” said Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman of The Real Good Food Company.

Real Good Foods’ Creamy Poblano Enchiladas are now available in Sam’s Club stores nationwide. To learn more about Real Good Foods and to find a store near you, please visit www.realgoodfoods.com.

About The Real Good Food Company

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy our favorite foods. Its brand commitment, "Real Food You Feel Good About Eating," represents the Company's strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle. Its mission is to make nutritious comfort foods that are low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and made from real ingredients more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and, in turn, improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions available, in over 16,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Target, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com. Learn more about Real Good Foods by visiting its website or on Instagram at @realgoodfoods, where it has one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry today with nearly 445,000 followers.

IR Contact:

Akshay Jagdale

akshay@realgoodfoods.com

Marketing Contact:

AJ Stiffelman

aj@realgoodfoods.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17f2e479-2a9b-4998-a16c-690ce5c9c965