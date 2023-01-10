EXL and Brown & Brown Absence Services Group Partner to Develop Integrated Disability Claims Management Technology & Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced a partnership with Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, a provider of value-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of disability insurance companies and self-insured entities. Together, the two companies will develop an end-to-end claims management service that leverages conversational AI and powerful analytics to improve the claims adjudication process. This new capability will enable extracting and analyzing critical insights from unstructured claims data to instantly tag simple claims for immediate, automated processing and send more complex cases to highly skilled specialists for detailed review informed by years of claims experience.



By combining cutting edge technology with human ingenuity, the new solution is designed to reduce costs and time spent pouring over claims data to manually adjudicate each file. Drawing on EXL’s deep domain expertise in disability operations and AI-powered claims model, along with Brown & Brown’s knowledge of complex, nuanced claims analysis and independent and reliable claims reviews, the new solution improves workflows and delivers faster results to end customers.

“This new technology optimizes AI and advanced analytics to improve the speed and accuracy of claims processing, while also including humans in the loop to focus on more complex cases,” said Andy Logani, senior vice president, Head of Life & Annuity Business at EXL. “This is the future of the insurance industry – we’ve now reached a point where AI technology is able to augment human workflows to dramatically increase the speed, accuracy and depth of analyses required to meet the demands of the current marketplace.”

“This collaboration will bring meaningful change to the way we manage disability claims. Brown & Brown Absence brings highly personalized, talent-led solutions powered by a team of over 200 physicians, nurses, and vocational professionals, along with experienced claims analysts with an average of 15 years of experience, and EXL brings 20+ years of experience in the insurance industry, backed by proven data, analytics and digital capabilities,” said Michael Shunney, chief executive officer of Brown & Brown Absence Services Group. “The industry has been working for years to harness the power of AI and human experience, and this initiative is making that vision a reality.”

About Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC

Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC, is focused on adding value across the absence continuum. We bring industry-wide experience and extensive capabilities to deliver value-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of disability insurance companies and self-insured entities. Our solutions include SSDI advocacy, medical file review, clinical services, advisory services, recovery services, claims management, talent solutions, and consultative solutions. Our Medicare-focus insurance agency, Aevo Insurance Services, LLC, provides Medicare eligibility and policy decision advisory services. Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC, and Aevo Insurance Services, LLC are direct subsidiaries of Advocator Group Holding Company, Inc., part of Brown & Brown, Inc. For more information, please visit http://www.bbabsence.com

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 43,100 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

