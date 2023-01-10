Integrated Platform as a Service (IPAAS) Market is estimated to be US$ 11.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period - By PMI

Covina, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Integrated Platform as a Service (IPAAS) Market accounted for US$ 1123.4 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 11089.9 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 26.0%. Platform as a Service for Integration is a new technology that integrates applications, processes, data, and application programmes. The integration allows businesses to simplify their operations and connect to cloud services more easily. Integrations also save time by allowing multiple apps to share a common platform.

The report " Global Integrated Platform as a Service (IPaaS) Market, By Integration Type (Application Integration, Data Integration, Application Program Interfaces (API) Integration, and Process Integration), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Services (Data Mapping & Transformation, Routing & Orchestration, Integration Flow Development & Life Cycle Management Tools, API Life Cycle Management, Business To Business (B2B) & Cloud Integration, Internet Of Things (IoT), and Others), By Industry Vertical (Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Government & Public Sector, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Education, Telecommunications, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Consumer Goods & Retail, and Others), By Deployment Type (Hybrid Cloud, Public Cloud, and Private Cloud), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030’’

Key Highlights:

In 2021, Celigo, the mid-leading market's Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider, has announced the launch of the first and only business process automation tools that can connect numerous cloud-based applications to a single central hub application. Teams may use drop-down menus and out-of-the-box workflows to swiftly automate a complete business process by connecting all of the essential applications into a single, coherent flow by using the hub as a central source or destination.

In Jan 2023, Trimble has acquired Ryvit, an integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider for the construction industry. Launched in 2016, Ryvit builds connections between commonly used applications and data sources, enabling information sharing both within and across organizations so that project teams can use the right information to make the right decisions at the right time.

Analyst View:

The growth of the integrated platform as a service (IPaaS) market is being driven by increasing awareness of integrated platform as a service in business enterprises, the growing need of organisations to streamline business processes and digital transformation, and the increasing adoption of internet of things. The integrated platform as a service (IPaaS) market is restrained by high maintenance costs and the difficulty of maintaining security. The convergence of Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology in robots is an opportunity. One of the issues that the integrated platform as a service faces is the use of enterprise service bus (ESB) technology as an alternative.

Request Free Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/774

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Integrated Platform as a Service (IPAAS) Market accounted for US$ 1123.4 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 11089.9 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 26.0%. The global integrated platform as a service (IPaaS) market report segments the market on the basis of integration type, organization size, services, industry vertical, deployment type, and region.

Based on Integrated Type, Global Integrated Platform as a Service (IPAAS) Market is segmented into Application Integration, Data Integration, Application Program Interfaces (API) Integration, and Process Integration.

Based on Organization Size, Global Integrated Platform as a Service (IPAAS) Market is segmented into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Services, Global Integrated Platform as a Service (IPAAS) Market is segmented into Data Mapping & Transformation, Routing & Orchestration, Integration Flow Development & Life Cycle Management Tools, API Life Cycle Management, Business To Business (B2B) & Cloud Integration, Internet Of Things (IoT), and Others.

Based on Industry Vertical, Global Integrated Platform as a Service (IPAAS) Market is segmented into Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Government & Public Sector, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Education, Telecommunications, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Consumer Goods & Retail, and Others.

Based on Deployment Type, Global Integrated Platform as a Service (IPAAS) Market is segmented into Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud.

By Region, the Global Integrated Platform as a Service (IPAAS) Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/global-integrated-platform-as-a-service-ipaas-market-2900

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Integrated Platform as a Service (IPAAS) Market:

Advancements in the product as well as in manufacturing process, product launches, and strategic partnerships are some trends witnessed in the global integrated platform as a service (IPaaS) market. For instance, in 2018, TIBCO Software Inc. has signed an acquisition with Scribe Software, an innovative, cloud-based integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS). This acquisition helps customers to employ a single solution to report a wide range of integration scenarios. Integration scenarios include application, data, and API projects to interconnect everything including billions of edge devices.Some of the key players include: Dell, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, MuleSoft, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Red Hat, Inc., SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation and Capgemini SE

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020– 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 to 2030 Market Segmentation By Integrated Type – Application Integration, Data Integration, Application Program Interfaces (API) Integration, and Process Integration.



By Organization Size – Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.



By Services – Data Mapping & Transformation, Routing & Orchestration, Integration Flow Development & Life Cycle Management Tools, API Life Cycle Management, Business To Business (B2B) & Cloud Integration, Internet Of Things (IoT), and Others.



By Industry Vertical – Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Government & Public Sector, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Education, Telecommunications, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Consumer Goods & Retail, and Others.



By Deployment Type – Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud. Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada



Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Browse Realted Reports:

1. Global IaaS & PaaS Market, By Type (Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)), By Application (PACS, EMR, CPOE, RCM, and Claims Management), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029

2. Low Code Development Platform Market, By Component (Solution and Services (Professional and Managed)), By Application Type (Web Based and Mobile (IOS, Android, and Windows)), By Deployment Model (Cloud, and On- Premises), By Organization Size (Small and Medium, and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Ecommerce, Manufacturing, Telecom and IT, Energy and Utilities, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030