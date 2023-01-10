Global Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Industry Size is Expected to Reach $725.3 Million by 2030 With a CAGR of Nearly 6.0%

New York, NY, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market By Product Type (Single Basin Automated Endoscope Reprocessors And Dual Basin Automated Endoscope Reprocessors), By Modality (Standalone Automated Endoscope Reprocessors And Bench Top Automated Endoscope Reprocessors), By End User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, And Clinics), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 432.1 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 725.3 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.0% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What are Automated Endoscope Reprocessors? How big is the Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Industry?

Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Industry Coverage & Overview:

Automated endoscope reprocessors is medical equipment that are extensively utilized in healthcare settings for sterilizing endoscopes such as duodenoscopes and related accessories. Reportedly, the duodenoscopes are sterilized each time before they get in contact with the patient. Furthermore, automated endoscope reprocessors help in killing microbes at high intensity and thus make them safer for re-use. The medical devices are categorized under class II equipment.

Automated endoscope reprocessors typically have a number of built-in safety features to ensure that the endoscopes are thoroughly cleaned and sterilized. These features may include alarms that alert the operator if there are any problems with the reprocessing cycle, as well as automatic shut-off mechanisms to prevent accidental overprocessing. Some automated endoscope reprocessors may also have data logging capabilities, which allow the operator to track the reprocessing history of each endoscope and ensure that all required steps have been followed.

Automated endoscope reprocessors are an important tool in healthcare settings, as they help to reduce the risk of infection and improve patient safety. They are typically used in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities that perform endoscopic procedures, and are often required by regulatory agencies to meet certain standards for disinfection and sterilization.

Global Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market: Growth Dynamics

Growth of the global automated endoscope reprocessors market over the forecast timeline can be attributed to the rise in the rate of hospital-acquired infections. Apart from this, a prominent increase in multiple infection outbreaks owing to faulty endoscopic reprocessing manually as a result of human-made errors in cleansing endoscopes will boost global industry trends. In addition, a surge in the number of gastrointestinal ailments in various parts of the world will create huge demand for automated endoscope reprocessors. Furthermore, the rise in demand for portable automated endoscope reprocessors due to user convenience will prop up the scope of the global market growth. Apparently, the preference of patients for lesser stay at hospitals will contribute notably towards the revenue of the global market.

However, the complex design and huge costs of automated endoscope reprocessors have posed a threat to the expansion of the global automated endoscope reprocessors market. In addition, this equipment is difficult to clean and sanitize and this factor can hinder the growth of the global market. Nevertheless, an increase in the number of emergency surgeries is set to create new growth opportunities for the global industry.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 432.1 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 725.3 million CAGR Growth Rate 6.0% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Custom Ultrasonics, Inc., STERIS Plc., Hoya Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc, Laboratory Anios, Getinge AB, Metull Zug AG, Steelco S.p.A., Cantel Medical Corp., and Johnson & Johnson. Key Segment By Product Type, By Modality, By End User And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global automated endoscope reprocessors market is divided into product type, modality, end-user, and region.

On the basis of product type, the global automated endoscope reprocessors industry is sectored into single basin automated endoscope reprocessors and dual basin automated endoscope reprocessors. Furthermore, the dual basin automated endoscope reprocessors segment is expected to dominate the growth of the segment over the anticipated period. The growth of this segment from 2022 to 2030 can be attributed to the ability of dual basin automated endoscope reprocessors in consecutive monitoring endoscopy channels for the blockade. Apart from this, the automated endoscope reprocessor can help in disinfecting the endoscope.

Based on the end-user, the global automated endoscope reprocessors market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and hospitals. Furthermore, the hospitals segment is slated to lead the segmental surge in the next eight years. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to the massive demand for advanced automated endoscope reprocessors in hospitals owing to strict government guidelines pertaining to disinfection of endoscope equipment for avoding infection to patients.

In terms of modality, the global automated endoscope reprocessors market is divided into standalone automated endoscope reprocessors and bench top automated endoscope reprocessors. In addition, the standalone automated endoscope reprocessors segment is predicted to lead the segmental growth over the assessment timespan. The expansion of the segment over the projected timeline is credited to large-scale demand for standalone automated endoscope reprocessors owing to a surge in the incidences of infectious ailments and the need for user-friendly equipment.

The global Automated Endoscope Reprocessors market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Single Basin Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

Dual Basin Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

By Modality

Standalone Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

Bench top Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

By End User

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market By Product Type (Single Basin Automated Endoscope Reprocessors And Dual Basin Automated Endoscope Reprocessors), By Modality (Standalone Automated Endoscope Reprocessors And Bench Top Automated Endoscope Reprocessors), By End User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, And Clinics), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Automated Endoscope Reprocessors market include -

Cantel Medical Corp.

Custom Ultrasonics Inc.

Steelco S.p.A.

STERIS Plc.

Hoya Corporation

Getinge AB

Olympus Corporation

Laboratory Anios

Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc

Metull Zug AG

Johnson & Johnson

Key Insights from Primary Research:

The global market is anticipated to surge at a remarkable rate over the forecast period due to surge in the rate of hospital acquired infections

Based on product type, the dual basin automated endoscope reprocessors segment is set to account for the major market share in 2030

On basis of modality, the standalone automated endoscopic reprocessors segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021

In terms of end user, the hospitals segment to contribute lucratively towards the overall market size during the assessment timeframe

On the basis of region, the North American region is predicted to be a key revenue generator for the global market over the projected timeframe

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Automated Endoscope Reprocessors industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Industry?

What segments does the Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By Modality, By End User And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is projected to dominate the growth of the global automated endoscope reprocessors industry over the forecast timeframe subject to the growing presence of giant players in the sub-continent. Apart from this, low costs and a rise in the efficiency rate will boost regional market trends.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2022, PENTAX Medical, a key Canadian healthcare player in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy, introduced a novel Performance Endoscopic Ultrasound tool. The strategic move will contribute majorly to the business portfolio of the firm and will augment the growth of the global automated endoscope reprocessors market.

In October 2020, Olympus introduced OER-Elite endoscope reprocessor, a next-gen automated endoscope reprocessor. For the record, the new product acquires a high proportion of disinfection with the use of Acecide-C®. In addition, the new product also provides a cleaning cycle through the combined use of ultrasonic cleaning and EndoQuick alkaline detergent. The initiative will expand the product line of the firm and boost the industry growth in the years ahead.

