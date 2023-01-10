Orbit International Corp. Reports Consolidated Bookings in Excess of $10,200,000 for 2022 Fourth Quarter

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (OTC PINK:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that consolidated bookings for the fourth quarter of 2022 were in excess of $10,200,000. Deliveries for some of these orders have already commenced during the quarter and are expected to continue through the first quarter of 2024.



Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “We are pleased to report that our consolidated bookings for the fourth quarter of 2022 exceeded $10,200,000. This solid booking quarter was primarily a result of our previously announced strong consolidated bookings for the months of October and November 2022, which totaled approximately $8,700,000. Rounding out the final month of the quarter, bookings were highlighted by over $500,000 in orders from each of our Orbit Instrument Division (the Orbit Electronics Group (“OEG”)) and Behlman Electronics Inc. subsidiary (the Power Group (“OPG”)).”

Binder added, “We are very encouraged by the firm bookings from our OPG in the second half of 2022. OPG bookings for the month of December were highlighted by several orders for power supplies utilizing our VPX technology. Since 2016, our VPX business has steadily been increasing and increased approximately 8% in 2022 over the prior year despite a very significant order which has been delayed until 2023. In addition to the increase in bookings in 2022, we supplied new and existing customers many new prototype power supplies which historically have often evolved into new production orders with follow-on opportunities. Consequently, we believe our OPG is extremely well situated in the VPX marketplace, and we expect this business to be the foundation of future revenue growth for this segment of our business.”

Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military, industrial and commercial applications through its production facilities in Hauppauge, NY and Carson, CA. Orbit’s Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a wide array of power products including AC power supplies, frequency converters, inverters, VME/VPX power supplies as well as various COTS power sources.

