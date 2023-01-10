Global Shrink Plastic Film Market Size and Share to Surpass $3.3 Billion by 2030, At a 4.2% CAGR in Chemical and Materials Field

Houston, TX, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Shrink Plastic Film Market By Type (Printed And Unprinted), By Form (Flat Roll-Stock, Center-Folded Film, And Pre-Formed Plastics Shrink Bags), By Application (Buildings, Product Packaging, Food & Beverages Packaging, Industrial Packaging, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Shrink Plastic Film Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3.3 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What is Shrink Plastic Film? How big is the Shrink Plastic Film Industry?

Shrink Plastic Film Market Coverage & Overview:

Shrink plastic film is created using polymer plastic film. After being inserted into the piece, the plastic is covered with heat from the heat gun, which causes the plastic to tightly compress around the object. Plastic shrink film is widely used to wrap food, boxes, and bottles. Shrink plastic film is produced using a range of polymers, including polyolefin, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, and polypropylene. The polyolefin plastic film is chosen over shrink plastic film made from other materials for covering and packing because of its chemical and physical characteristics, including availability, range of thickness, clarities, strengths, and shrink ratio. A tamper-proof, form-fitting container is produced by compressing polyvinyl chloride or polypropylene film uniformly and strongly around a product.

Shrink plastic film, also known as shrink wrap, is a type of plastic that is heated in order to shrink and conform to the shape of the object it is covering. It is commonly used in a variety of industrial and commercial applications, including building insulation.

Global Shrink Plastic Film Market: Growth Dynamics

One of the major factors driving the growth of the global shrink plastic film market is the fast-proliferating food processing industry all across the globe. The significant hype in the demand for vegetables, fruits, and other packaged food is likely to boost the growth of the global market significantly during the forecast period.

The constant replacement of conventional food packaging material with shrink films attributes significantly to its growing demand in the global market. Moreover, the inherent properties of these films to mold into the required shapes & sizes for storage, transportation, and packaging purposes of edible items will bolster the growth of the global shrink plastic film market during the forecast period. The emergence of a biodegradable form of plastic has tremendously propelled the demand for these shrink films all across the globe. However, the availability of substitute act as a major challenge for the market growth over the forecast period.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.3 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3.3 billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players RKW SE, Sealed Air, Plastotecnica Spa, Clondalkin Group Holdings Bv, Ceisa Packaging Sas, Vishakha Polyfab Pvt Ltd, Coveris Holdings S.A., Bemis Company Inc, Amcor Limited, Berry Plastics Corporation and Aep Industries Inc., among others. Key Segment By Type, By Form, By Application And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Shrink Plastic Film Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on form, the market is segmented into flat roll-stock, center-folded film, and pre-formed plastic shrink bags. The pre-formed plastics shrink bags segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Pre-formed plastic shrink bags are open-ended plastic bags made of polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, and polyolefin. Increasing demand for these bags in the packaging of small items including groceries, food, and beverages is expected to propel market expansion in the coming years. Sales of pre-formed plastic shrink bags have primarily come from RTDs, or ready-to-drink/eat beverages. RTD sales have climbed from 7% in 2019 to 11% in the first half of 2021, demonstrating their resilience to expansion.

Based on the application, the market is divided into buildings, product packaging, food & beverages packaging, industrial packaging, and others. The industrial packaging segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Growing demand for shrink films in the packaging of industrial goods is projected to support market expansion. Shrink films are used in the production of metal, cement, wood, and other industrial goods. They are used for the shipping and transportation of the aforementioned commodities. Shrink film convenience and waste reduction are two variables that are anticipated to positively affect growth over the forecasted period. The production and consumption of 4.3 GT of cement on a global scale in 2020 illustrates the extreme robustness of shrink plastic films.

In building insulation, shrink wrap is typically used as a vapor barrier and air seal on the exterior of buildings. It is often used in combination with other insulation materials, such as foam insulation or fiberglass batts, to create a complete insulation system. When applied correctly, shrink wrap creates a tight, air-sealed barrier that can help prevent drafts and keep the building warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

The process of applying shrink wrap to a building typically involves covering the exterior walls with the shrink wrap, then heating it with a heat gun or other heating device to shrink it tight against the building's surface. This creates a tight seal that helps to prevent air infiltration, which can greatly reduce heating and cooling costs.

It is important to note that shrink wrap is a temporary insulation solution, it can be used for the initial stages of construction and for encapsulation during renovations but should not be used as a permanent insulation solution. Additionally, the installation process can be dangerous if proper precautions are not taken, such as wearing appropriate personal protective equipment and working from a ladder or scaffold, under the supervision of a professional.

There are other alternative solutions which can be permanent and efficient in insulation like spray foam insulation and cellulose insulation.

The global Shrink Plastic Film market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Printed

Unprinted

By Form

Flat Roll-stock

Center-folded Film

Pre-formed Plastics Shrink Bags

By Application

Buildings

Product Packaging

Food & Beverages Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Shrink Plastic Film market include -

RKW SE

Sealed Air

Plastotecnica Spa

Clondalkin Group Holdings Bv

Ceisa Packaging Sas

Vishakha Polyfab Pvt Ltd

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Bemis Company Inc

Amcor Limited

Berry Plastics Corporation

Aep Industries Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global shrink plastic film market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.2% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the global shrink plastic film market size was valued at around USD 2.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion, by 2030.

The constant replacement of conventional food packaging material with shrink films attributes significantly to its growing demand in the global market.

Based on the form, the flat roll-stock segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Based on the application, the food & beverages segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Shrink Plastic Film industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Shrink Plastic Film Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Shrink Plastic Film Industry?

What segments does the Shrink Plastic Film Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Shrink Plastic Film Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Form, By Application And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Among the regions, the Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global shrink plastic film market owing to the fast proliferating food and beverage industry, particularly in growing economies like India and China. The growing demand for packaged food along with the increasing disposable income of the people in the region further boosts the growth of the regional market. Besides, Europe is anticipated to witness huge growth during the forecast period due to the growing rules and regulations from the government regarding the utilization of plastic in the food industry. Moreover, the manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced products to qualify for mandate standards and thus contributing significantly to the growth of the regional market.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2021, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Dow and Lucro Plastecycle, an Indian recycling business, to jointly develop and commercialize polyethylene (PE) film solutions derived from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics in India. This collaboration broadens Dow's circularity portfolio in the Asia Pacific region while bringing a closed-loop packaging solution to India to support the growth of a circular economy.

In June 2019, medium shrink and low shrink force PET films were introduced by Indian film manufacturer Garware Polyester. For HDPE and LLDPE containers where a strong shrink force is not available to shrink the films over the container, low shrink films are produced. The films would have a thickness of 40–45–50 microns, and customers wouldn't need to make any special adjustments. The business has also been preparing to launch a distribution hub in North America.

