CAE and Universidad Iberoamericana Renew Student Assessment Collaboration

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council for Aid to Education, Inc. (CAE), a nonprofit developer of assessments that measure students’ essential academic and career skills, today announced the extension of its collaboration with Universidad Iberoamericana (IBERO), one of Mexico’s top private educational institutions, for the 2022-2023 academic year. The partnership, which began last year, will assess students’ critical thinking, problem solving and written communication skills to best prepare them for their careers, and to inform future curricula.



“CAE is honored that one of Mexico’s leading private universities recognizes the importance and value of critical thinking and problem solving skills,” said Bob Yayac, president and chief executive officer, CAE. “We look forward to continuing our work with Universidad Iberoamericana to further improve student proficiency, as our research confirms that these essential skills are predictive of positive academic and career outcomes.”

During the partnership’s second year, six affiliated institutions - Universidad Iberoamericana Torreón, Universidad Iberoamericana León, Universidad Iberoamericana Tijuana, Universidad Iberoamericana Puebla, Universidad Iberoamericana CDMX and Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Occidente (ITESO) - tested more than 2,000 undergraduate students using CAE’s performance-based Collegiate Learning Assessment (CLA+). CAE also provided an analysis of student performance based on their field of study for ITESO.

CLA+, which was administered in Spanish to the students, situates students in real-world, complex decision environments where they must analyze and synthesize data, address important issues, propose solutions, and recommend courses of action to resolve conflicts – all critical skills most in demand by employers.

The results of the assessment will help guide instructors and students in determining the appropriate resources for academic support, with a focus on developing the most transferable skills.

“As we seek to best prepare our students for the future, Universidad Iberoamericana is excited to add a second year to our partnership with CAE,” said Cimenna Chao Rebolledo, Ph.D., director of educational innovation, IBERO. “This relationship aligns to our 2030 strategic plan goals, which include the generation of knowledge that promotes the common good, truth and well-being for all. The results of these assessments are extremely important for our students’ success, both in the classroom and in the workforce.”

To learn more about CAE and the CLA+ assessment, visit https://cae.org/.

About CAE

Since 2002, CAE has developed performance-based and custom assessments that authentically measure students’ essential academic and career skills. Our Collegiate Learning Assessment (CLA+) and Success Skills Assessment (SSA+) for higher education and College and Career Readiness Assessment (CCRA+) for secondary education evaluate the skills that are predictive of positive college and career outcomes and in demand by employers: critical thinking, problem solving and effective written communication. Over 825,000 students at more than 1,300 secondary and higher education institutions globally have completed CAE’s essential skills assessments.

As a nonprofit whose mission is to improve student outcomes, CAE also offers a critical thinking skills curriculum, professional development, and designs custom, innovative performance assessments across all subject areas and grades. To learn more, please visit www.cae.org and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

About La Universidad Iberoamericana

Universidad Iberoamericana (IBERO) is one of Mexico´s private leading academic and research institutions and the oldest Jesuit university in the country. Established over 80 years ago, IBERO is one of the nation's first private universities. Being entrusted to the Society of Jesus, IBERO´s mission is to contribute to the achievement of a more free, solidary, just, inclusive, productive, peaceful, and sustainable society, by means of a whole person educational approach, and through rigorous academic and research programs that intertwine humanistic and scientific perspectives allowing students to experience different faiths, cultural contexts, and beliefs in a real-world education setting.