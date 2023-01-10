Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver Receives Record-Setting Donation to Support Affordable Housing in Metro-Vancouver

COQUITLAM, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metro Vancouver is in the midst of a housing crisis, with demand surpassing supply and affordability an ongoing challenge. Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver (HFHGV) is dedicated to building safe and affordable housing for families. Today, the non-profit, non-governmental organization is announcing a donation from the Al Roadburg Foundation of $5 million to benefit a 42-unit housing project located on Burke Mountain in Coquitlam on land generously provided by the City of Coquitlam.



Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver is in the permitting application stage for the project, with its completion slated for 2025. Presently, the non-profit organization receives limited funding from BC Housing and the Government of British Columbia. The generous gift from the Al Roadburg Foundation will cover about one-third of the construction budget for the new Coquitlam project at 1358 Coast Meridian Road, marking the biggest single donation to any Habitat for Humanity affiliate in Canada.

The announcement follows the release of the Habitat for Humanity Canada Affordable Housing Survey in Q4 of 2022, which revealed that three-quarters (75%) of Canadians believe housing could solve a range of issues in our society. Additionally, the survey findings showed that over half of Canadian renters (54%) are concerned about their ability to pay rent, contrasted with 31% of homeowners. The majority of Canadians surveyed (90%) believe there is a shortage of affordable housing in Canada.

“British Columbia’s housing market is constrained by overwhelming demand and inadequate supply of affordable housing. As provincial population levels continue to grow, we must move faster to create safe, attainable housing options for families in need," said Scott Fehrenbacher, CEO at Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver. “The donation from the Al Roadburg Foundation will assist us in adding to the region’s affordable housing supply and give hundreds of families the security they need as they raise their children. We extend our deepest gratitude to the Foundation for this gift.”

The most recent average MLS® price for a residential home in BC reported by the BC Real Estate Association (BCREA) was $906,785. Each family's housing situation impacts their well-being, and the Habitat for Humanity Canada Affordable Housing Survey found that four in five Canadians are concerned about having less to spend on food, savings, transportation and/or debt payments to pay for housing costs — signalling a critical need for change.

“The Al Roadburg Foundation is honoured to provide this leadership gift to Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver on behalf of Al and Lola Roadburg and their family. Mr. Roadburg liked to give directly to individuals, and this proposed 42-unit project allows the Foundation to provide direct benefits by assisting in providing safe, stable and affordable homes for families in need,” says Robert Carrothers of the Al Roadburg Foundation.

As the survey highlights, the housing crisis will only worsen unless everyone works together to create sustainable housing solutions. Donations such as the aforementioned gift to Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver present hope for the road ahead.

Organizations and individuals interested in donating to Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver can find out more information at https://habitatgv.ca .

About Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver

One of 48 Habitat for Humanity affiliates across Canada, Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver provides a Hand Up out of the poverty rental cycle for hard-working local families. Habitat Greater Vancouver builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through an affordable home as a first step into the traditional housing market, providing families with an equity build model based on monthly shelter payments capped at 30% of family income. Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver has 31 homes in Burnaby and Vancouver, two in Abbotsford, 12 homes in Richmond, 19 homes in Mission, and 42 upcoming homes in Coquitlam, as well as future homes in North Vancouver.

To learn more or to apply for housing, please visit https://habitatgv.ca .

About The Al Roadburg Foundation

Al Roadburg (1913 - 2002) was a tough businessman with a soft heart. Starting in the 1930s as a scrap dealer, he built his business over the following decades into a multi-million-dollar recycling operation with the largest automobile shredder in the province. His company Richmond Steel Recycling was, at its peak, shredding 400 cars a day, sending steel scraps to be recycled as industrial steel and pulling out plastic, upholstery, glass, copper, aluminum, and glass.

In the fifties, Roadburg began building a portfolio of all-rental apartments, multi-purpose warehouses and office buildings. His company Broadway Properties bought and held on to the buildings, providing security for tenants and stability to neighbourhoods in Greater Vancouver.

Al, his wife Lola (1922 - 2011) and family were lifelong residents of Vancouver and were always ready to help out those in need in the community. The Al Roadburg Foundation, founded in 1997, provides support for groups working for affordable housing as well as other charitable purposes. Roadburg family members continue to live in Vancouver.

Please do not contact the Al Roadburg Foundation for comment or interviews.

Media Contact

Catríona Hughes

Talk Shop Media

778-708-5403

Catriona@talkshopmedia.com