Regarding the approval of the candidature of the member of the Supervisory Board

On 10 January 2023, INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company”) received a notification from the Bank of Lithuania approving the candidature of the member of the Supervisory Board of the Company.

On 9 December 2022, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company elected Mantas Gofmanas to the members of the Supervisory Board, he replaced the resigned Supervisory Board member Audrius Matikiūnas.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com