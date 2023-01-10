3DR Labs welcomes board-certified diagnostic radiologist to Cardiac Center of Excellence

Louisville, KY, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3DR Imaging, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Ghoshhajra, MD, MBA, to its Cardiac Center of Excellence as its Medical Advisor. Dr. Ghoshhajra is a board-certified Diagnostic Radiologist with advanced training in Cardiovascular Computed Tomography (CT) and Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). He is currently the Division Chief of Cardiovascular Imaging at The Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), and Associate Professor of Radiology at Harvard Medical School (HMS). He also serves as the President of the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography.

As the Medical Advisor to 3DR’s Cardiac Center of Excellence, Dr. Ghoshhajra’s vast experience in advanced cardiovascular imaging (including CT and MRI) will support 3DR’s ability to deliver the highest quality post processing services in the rapidly expanding advanced cardiac imaging market.

His training includes a Transitional Residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA, Diagnostic Radiology Residency at the Western Pennsylvania Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA, and a National Institutes of Health - sponsored Clinical and Research Fellowship in Cardiovascular Imaging at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. He also holds a master’s in business administration from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH. He is board certified by the American Board of Radiology and the Certification Board of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography, and has published more than 200 scientific and peer-reviewed articles and numerous book chapters on cardiovascular imaging.

“We are incredibly excited to have Dr. Ghoshhajra’s leadership, expertise and capability in our new Cardiac Center of Excellence”, said Dave Levine, Vice President and General Manager, 3DR Labs. “Being a world leader in the clinical field of cardiac imaging and in the healthcare industry in general, Dr. Ghoshhajra will continue to accelerate and propel 3DR Labs’ footprint in cardiac imaging and support 3DR Labs in being the largest, most respected 3D medical image post-processing lab in the nation.”

About 3DR Labs

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, 3DR Labs, LLC, an Accumen Company and the largest 3D medical image post-processing lab in the U.S., provides 24/7/365 access to more than 200 expert radiologic technologists. Founded in 2005, 3DR Labs provides services to hundreds of hospital imaging departments, stand-alone imaging centers, and radiology practices.

3DR Labs also offers Imaging Excellence Advisory Services where our expert imaging advisors provide creative, practical, and sustainable solutions for your most difficult department challenges. With 3DR Labs, hospital imaging leaders have access to a high level of expertise and experience a truly collaborative relationship.

Find out more at 3DRlabs.com

