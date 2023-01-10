Resolve Tech Solutions Completes Acquisition of Wise Men to Expand Market Segments & Capabilities

ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolve Tech Solutions (RTS), a leading technology services company in the Federal and commercial sectors, announced today that it has acquired Wise Men Consultants based in Houston, Texas.



Wise Men’s 25-year track record serving customers in the regulated industries of utilities, energy, and financial services provides RTS with a market expansion into these adjacent sectors. Wise Men’s strong global delivery capabilities further complement RTS’ strengths in US based services delivery with resources who have security clearance to work with US Federal government agencies.

“Wise Men’s wide-ranging experience in SAP services to energy and utility customers along with their capabilities in robotic process automation (RPA) further adds to RTS’ existing capabilities in cloud based, AI and ML enabled service offerings” said Shawn Sabanayagam, CEO of RTS. “We are excited to have the Wise Men team as part of the new RTS to better serve our current and future customers” he added.

Wise Men’s team strives to create a better IT environment for their clients, utilizing certified professionals and other subject matter experts to guide businesses on their digital transformation journey. Wise Men’s mission is to deliver high quality services quickly, consistently, competitively priced, with agility and innovation.

“Being part of RTS allows us to play a bigger role in transforming and modernizing our customers’ IT environments” said Juuhi Ahuja, founder of Wise Men and the new Chief Revenue Officer of Regulated Industries for RTS. She further added “RTS’ scale and wide range of technology solutions affords our staff and consultants great opportunities to grow and develop faster.”

About Wise Men

Wise Men is an IT consulting company headquartered in Houston, Texas with established offshore capabilities and delivery center in Hyderabad, India. The company provides a wide range of IT Solutions in areas such as SAP, Service Now™ RPA, Cybersecurity, and Salesforce. Founded in 1997, Wise Men is a trusted partner to its clients and an industry leader within the utilities, energy, and financial services sectors. Wise Men specializes in providing value-added services, such as MicroSourcing™, which is their managed services model enhancing Wise Men client’s IT environment making it more efficient and robust.

You can find more information about Wise Men at: https://wisemen.com

About Resolve Tech Solutions (RTS)

Resolve Tech Solutions (RTS) is a global technology services company with a mission to modernize and transform industries that matter. RTS has unrivaled capabilities in providing SAP modernization and managed cloud delivery services to the US Federal government including the Department of Defense as well as digital transformation and IT services. RTS is SAP’s largest services partner in the US for the past 7 years.

Based on the strength of their vast portfolio of solutions and services, RTS is the preferred IT partner for many Fortune 500 enterprises and small to medium businesses alike in diverse verticals like telecom, retail, government, aerospace, defense, and real estate.

RTS is committed to delivering high-performance and high-quality solutions to their clients that are effective, modern, and sustainable for businesses and communities. They achieve this by building a collaborative culture that encourages innovation, agility, partnership, and leadership.

You can find more information about RTS at: https://www.resolvetech.com