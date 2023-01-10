Climate First Bank Announces New Pride Banking Partner, The Center Orlando

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate First Bank – the world’s first FDIC-insured community bank founded to combat the climate crisis – today announces its newest Pride Banking partner, The Center Orlando. For every new qualifying* Pride Checking account opened, from January 1 to June 30, 2023, the bank will contribute donations to the charity, supporting its mission to empower the LGBTQ+ community.

The Pride Checking account features:

One $100 donation made by Climate First Bank directly to The Center Orlando for every qualifying* account opened

Account holders’ preferred name will be reflected on debit cards

Accounts earn 0.10% interest with no minimum account balance and no monthly fee



“As a mission-driven bank devoted to doing what’s right for the planet and its people, we are proud to partner with The Center Orlando,” said Director of Client and Mission Partnerships at Climate First Bank Lauren Dubé. “With a major portion of LGBTQ+ people currently underserved by financial institutions, we strive to change that status quo and uplift them through this charitable partnership, our equitable services and much more.”

One of the oldest centers in the nation, The Center Orlando has served the LGBTQ+ community for 45 years. The Center Orlando promotes the intellectual, physical, social, emotional and spiritual well-being of Central Florida’s LGBTQ+ community through access to quality programs and services. It is the only community center offering comprehensive HIV services, mental health counseling, victims service case management, peer-led social and support groups, addiction recovery, food pantry and housing stability case management. The Center Orlando celebrates differences, provides a safe space for all to feel welcomed, and works to strengthen relationships between the LGBTQ+ community and the broader public.

“LGBTQ+ rights and environmentalism have always been closely conjoined. We are incredibly glad for the support of Climate First Bank and its customers as we work together to champion a greener future and an inclusive world,” said George Wallace, CEO of The Center Orlando.

Other charitable banking initiatives include Climate First Bank’s planet-saving Regeneration Checking account – to learn more visit climatefirstbank.com.

*The $100 donation will be made following the establishment of a reoccurring direct deposit totaling $750 or more within 90 days of account opening.



About Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank is a values-based community bank offering a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products. These products are powered by high technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. Member FDIC.

About The Center Orlando

The Center Orlando, or LGBT+ Center Orlando, Inc., is a 501C registered charity devoted to promoting and empowering the LGBT community and its allies through advocacy, education, access to quality, non-judgmental information, services and support. For more information, go to www.thecenterorlando.org

