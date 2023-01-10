Athena Real Estate Continues to Acquire RV Parks

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athena Real Estate, LLC is pleased to announce the acquisition of Skyline RV Resort. This family-friendly RV park with 313 full-service RV and park model sites is nestled in the scenic rolling hills of Darien Center, NY, offering guests numerous amenities and nearby attractions.



The former owners of Skyline have dutifully owned and operated the Resort for over 50 years before passing on the torch to Applebrook RV Parks, the outdoor hospitality division of Athena Real Estate. This acquisition marks the third in New York, following the purchases of Saratoga RV Park and Lake George Camping Village.

Skyline RV Resort is conveniently located near Darien Lake, home to a theme park, water park, and 21,000 guest amphitheater. Skyline is minutes from the gorgeous 1845-acre Darien Lake State Park, which offers disc golfing, hunting, and trails. The Resort is in an excellent location, centrally positioned between Buffalo and Rochester, and 53 miles from Niagara Falls.

The Resort offers a store and large pavilion for dancing, bingo, movies, and private parties. The property has numerous outdoor recreational facilities where guests enjoy games of pickleball, cornhole, gaga ball, shuffleboard, basketball, volleyball, horseshoes, and tennis. The family-friendly property also features a jump pad, playground, and gem mining station.

Richard O'Brien, CEO of Athena and Applebrook RV Parks, was quoted: "We are proud to add Skyline to the Applebrook RV Parks collection of parks and resorts. Skyline is a gem that attracts seasonal and transient guests largely from the Rochester and Buffalo markets. The Park is well maintained but could use some modernization including a new Wi-Fi system."

O'Brien added, "Recently, it has become a more challenging environment to buy RV parks because values have declined, interest rates have doubled in the last nine months, and loan terms have become less favorable. It takes a while for existing owners to digest change. We are still on the hunt and will continue to acquire properties because we work exceptionally hard and have a strong track record in closing transactions at agreed-upon terms."

About Athena Real Estate, LLC

Athena Real Estate, LLC is a real estate investment firm focused on specialty collateral properties, including RV parks and resorts, manufactured home communities, and self-storage facilities. Athena owns and operates 25 commercial properties in eight states. Located in Orlando, Florida, Athena's operating philosophy is to obtain premium returns by acquiring niche property types where focused management can provide a competitive advantage. Athena was founded in 2004 by Richard J. O'Brien, who is a former executive of a mid-cap public REIT and a large real estate financial services and investment company.

