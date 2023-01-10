LitePoint 5G Test Solutions for 5G Small Cell Chipsets Supports Validation of the Qualcomm FSM 5G RAN Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced that its 5G test solutions have received full validation from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. in the Qualcomm® Development Acceleration Resource Toolkit (QDART) for calibrating and verifying products that incorporate the Qualcomm® FSM™100 5G RAN Platform, addressing Sub 6GHz and mmWave small cell and remote radio head products. The Qualcomm FSM 5G RAN Platform is a leading solution for small cells, offering high performance and reliability while meeting challenging power, cost, and size requirements for indoor and outdoor deployments.



With advanced capabilities and multiple use cases, small cells are playing a key role in advancing 5G cellular coverage and capacity in densely populated city centers and enterprise private networks. But with higher demand, small cell testing must keep up with the rising 5G network deployments.

“5G small cell infrastructure promises to lower the cost of 5G deployments, and in turn brings 5G to billions of more users. LitePoint 5G small cell test solutions allow test costs to be minimized while ensuring the rigorous radio performance required for 5G infrastructure.” said John Lukez, Vice President of Applications Engineering at LitePoint. “We are pleased to work with Qualcomm Technologies to realize this promise and bring greater value to global customers developing 5G small cell products.”

LitePoint’s IQxstream-5G and IQgig-5G provide comprehensive non-signaling small cell test coverage for 5G FR1 and 5G FR2 technologies and are fully validated within QDART for the Qualcomm FSM100 5G RAN Platform. These solutions support a complete test environment that matches the growth of small cell development from R&D to production.

Technical Details

LitePoint’s IQxstream-5G is a future proof, multi-DUT, multi-antenna manufacturing test solution with 200 MHz of contiguous bandwidth for physical layer testing across 5G NR Sub-6 GHz frequency range. This high performance, comprehensive non-signaling tester is ideal for both 5G user equipment (UE) & small cell testing across multiple cellular technologies including 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G.

LitePoint’s IQgig-5G is the first fully integrated, single box, multiband mmWave test solution, designed for 5G NR user equipment (UE) and small cells testing across all 5G FR2 frequencies within a 23-45GHz range. Its one-box design makes it simple to set up, use, maintain and trust that you will make reliable measurements when characterizing or manufacturing your 5G devices.

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world’s most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today’s demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (Nasdaq:TER), a leading supplier of both automatic test equipment and industrial automation solutions. In 2021, Teradyne had revenue of $3.7 billion and today employs over 6,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Qualcomm and FSM are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm FSM and Qualcomm Development Acceleration Resource Toolkit are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

CONTACT:

Andy Blanchard

Corporate Communications

Teradyne, Inc.

1 (978) 370-2425

investorrelations@teradyne.com