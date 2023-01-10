DIVERGENT Energy Services Announces Permanent Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. (“Divergent”, the "Company", or “DVG”) (DVG: TSX-V) is pleased to announce the permanent appointment of Ken Olson as Divergent’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”).

Mr. Olson stepped into the role of Interim CFO in May 2021 on a part-time basis following the departure of the previous interim CFO who left to pursue a position at another company. Mr. Olson has over 30 years of finance and accounting experience, including 16 years in executive leadership positions within the oilfield services sector. In these roles he provided executive leadership with equity financing, acquisitions & divestitures, corporate restructurings, corporate governance, and building global finance teams. Prior thereto, Ken spent 6 years with a technology company in numerous positions and 8 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Ken Berg, President and CEO, commented: “On behalf of the Divergent team, I want to recognize Ken for his substantial contributions to the Company to-date, and look forward to leveraging his considerable experience as the Company continues to execute on its growth strategies.”

ABOUT DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Divergent provides fluids management products and services for the water, gas and oil industries through its wholly owned subsidiary Extreme Pump Solutions LLC.

