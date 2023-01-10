Global Dried Herbs Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Dried Herbs Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2028.



The primary driver fuelling the expansion of this market has been identified as the increased awareness of the therapeutic properties of spices and herbs, together with the increasing number of individuals who cook at home. Additionally, the market has been stimulated by consumers' rising willingness to pay a premium for novel and ethnic flavors.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Dried Herbs Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Dried Herbs Market Insights

As per the end-user outlook, the business-to-business (B2B) segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global dried herbs market from 2023 to 2028

As per the drying method, the air-drying segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global dried herbs market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

The Kraft Heinz Company, McCormick & Company Inc, Robertet SA, Firmenich SA, Dohler GmbH, Pacific Botanicals, Mountain Rose Herbs, Van Drunen Farms, British Pepper & Spice Company, Takasago International Corporation, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global dried herbs market





Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/dried-herbs-market-3909

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Oregano

Rosemary

Sage

Savoury

Mint

Thyme

Bay Leaves





Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Whole

Powdered

Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Organic

Conventional

Drying Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Air

Vacuum

Microwave





End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Business to Business (B2B)

Business to Customers (B2C)

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com