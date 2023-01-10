Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market Size to Surpass USD 1299.23 million with Growing CAGR of 9.70% by 2030, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies, Competitive Landscape and Regional Analysis

Chicago, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets N Research has recently released expansive research on Global Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, and Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. Teams of experienced and consummate market research professionals persistently track key industries to spot key developments, unmet needs and possible growth opportunities. A numerous markets, marketing strategies, trends, future products and rising opportunities have been considered while studying market for preparing this Agriculture Supply Chain Management report. This market research report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today's rapidly changing business environment.

The global agriculture supply chain management market is expected to exhibit strong growth, reaching USD 1299.23 million by 2028. As per the report titled "Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Solution and Services), By Solution Type (Manufacturing Execution System, Transportation Management System, Warehouse Management Systems, Supply Chain Planning and Procurement & Sourcing), By Deployment Model (On-premise and On-Demand/Cloud-Based), By User Type (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028" observes that the market size in 2021 stood at USD 745.5 million and USD 1299.23 million in 2028. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.70% during the forecast period.

Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market Analysis:

The agriculture supply chain management market is expanding due to the rising need for demand management solutions among agribusiness firms, the rising adoption of cloud-based SCM software, and the rising desire for better supply chain visibility. The market's expansion is anticipated to be hampered by the high cost of supply chain management (SCM) solution deployment and upkeep, uncertainty around laws, and a lack of standards. The leading players operating in the agriculture supply chain management market will have opportunities due to the rise in urbanization, globalization, and the integration of blockchain technology.





List Of Key Companies Profiled:

BLUE YONDER

BLUJAY

COUPA

E2OPEN

EPICOR SOFTWARE CORPORATION

GEP

HIGHJUMP

INFOR

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

JAGGAER

JDA SOFTWARE GROUP, INC.

KINAXIS, KINAXIS INC.

KÖRBER

LOGILITY

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

OMP

Star Index and Intellync, Both Providing Supply Chain Management Solutions, Have Collaborated

In March 2022, Star Index and Intellync , two companies that offer supply chain management solutions, partnered. By reducing resource needs, facilitating improvements, reporting data, capturing data, and evaluating the risk involved across the various supply chains involved in the food and agricultural businesses, the combined expertise of the respective companies aims to provide the maximum benefits to the potential consumers.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the agriculture supply chain management market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in October 2019, IBM Corporation unveiled a new supply chain solution that integrates Watson AI and IBM Blockchain. It can make supply chains smarter, more effective, and capable of responding to opportunities and disturbances in complicated situations.

Driving Factors:

Increasing market need for improved supply chain visibility.

In real-time, supply chain managers keep track of the status of numerous tasks carried out by agricultural supply chain management systems. Supply chain managers can be ready to take care of small issues arising from ongoing monitoring. The ongoing observation ensures sufficient production and supply of goods from the producer to the consumer. The system aids in maintaining the quantity, quality, and price requirements for the items.

Usage of Cloud-based Technologies will Increase the Market Growth

Over the past few years, there has been a steady increase in the use of cloud-based software for various agricultural supply and demand chain processes. With a cloud-based supply chain, consumers profit in various ways. When different cloud vendors enhance their portfolios, the total cost of solutions is significantly reduced. Among the many benefits offered to firms headquartered in agriculture are reduced risk, more visibility, quicker deployment, and greater flexibility.

Restraining Factors:

Supply chain management's high maintenance costs are limiting the market

A supply chain management system offers several answers, but maintaining them costs much more, impeding the market's expansion. Another barrier to market expansion is the maintenance costs of agriculture supply chain management systems, which small businesses must be helped to pay. Additionally, the supply chain management system's customization of various services and solutions is rather expensive, which presents a substantial barrier to market expansion.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 9.70 % 2028 Value Projection 1299.23 million Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 745.5 million Historical Data for 2016 - 2021 Segments covered By Component, By Solution Type, By Deployment Model, By User Type and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America





Global Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market Segmentations:

Global Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market By Component:

Hardware

Solution

Services

Global Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market By Battery Form:

Manufacturing Execution System

Transportation Management System

Warehouse Management Systems

Supply Chain Planning

Procurement & Sourcing

Global Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market By Material:

On-premise

On-Demand/Cloud-Based

Global Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market By User Type:

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Global Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest agricultural supply chain management market share over the forecast period. Its dominant position is a result of its broad global contribution to the agriculture supply chain management business. The establishment of several new firms and businesses making significant investments in agriculture is what is fueling the Asia Pacific region's economy's rapid expansion. Given the rising demand for new tools and technologies, productivity is anticipated to rise quickly.





Further Report Findings

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to gain a huge portion of the global agriculture supply chain management market share in the coming years. The agricultural supply chain management industry is expanding due to the rising demand for agricultural products worldwide.

Governments and private firms have made significant investments in infrastructure, particularly in India and Indonesia, to strengthen the country's infrastructure and promote mobility.

In North America, the growth in this region is primarily driven by expanding IoT trends and emphasis on improving the efficiency of supply chain processes such as logistics, warehousing, fulfillment, production, and transportation management.

Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

How much revenue will the Agriculture Supply Chain Management market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?

What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Agriculture Supply Chain Management market?

Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Agriculture Supply Chain Management market?

What indicators are likely to stimulate the Agriculture Supply Chain Management market?

What are the main strategies of the major players in the Agriculture Supply Chain Management market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the main advances in the Agriculture Supply Chain Management market?

How do regulatory standards affect the Agriculture Supply Chain Management market?

