Global Organic Tea Market Is Expected to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global organic tea market was estimated at $905.4 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $905.4 Million Market Size in 2031 $2.4 Billion CAGR 10.5% No. of Pages in Report 290 Segments Covered Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise in the working population across the world and growing retail channels Increase in demand for products that are ready to use Restraints Surge in the price of raw materials and lack of knowledge about organic teas Marginal pricing approach implemented by the major players Opportunities Several steps taken by government bodies to promote the use of sustainable agriculture practices through various subsidies and incentives

The global organic tea market is analyzed across sample type, packaging, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the green tea segment held more than two-fifths of the global organic tea market revenue in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The oolong tea segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.3% throughout the forecast period. The black tea segment is also assessed through the study.

By packaging, the plastic containers segment held around one-third of the global organic tea market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The paper boards segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 11.8% throughout the forecast period. The aluminum tin segment is also analyzed in the report.

By distribution channel, the convenience stores segment contributed to nearly half of the global organic tea market share in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment, however, would project the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The drug enforcement agencies segment is also assessed through the study.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly three-fifths of the global organic tea market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. North America, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global organic tea market report include Tata Consumer Products, Associated British Foods PLC, Vadham Teas Private Ltd., Celestial Seasonings, Bombay Burmah Trading Corp. Ltd., Shangri-La Tea Company, Inc., Stash Tea Company, R.C. Bigelow, Unilever, Yogi Tea GmbHInc., Barrys Tea, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., ITO EN, Ltd., Numi, Inc., Organic Tea, Hlssen & Lyon GmbH, Tazo Tea Company, Newman's Own, Inc., PepsiCo, and The Coca-Cola Company.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

