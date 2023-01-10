GreyOrange Transforms Warehouse Fulfillment with Its GreyMatter Open API

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange , a global leader in automated robotic fulfillment and inventory optimization software, today announced the launch of its GreyMatter™ open API (application programming interface). The API enables any vendor’s robotic solution to seamlessly connect to the GreyMatter fulfillment orchestration platform, giving customers the freedom to choose the technology that fits their warehouse environment.



Under the API, GreyMatter™ can now orchestrate autonomous mobile robots (AMR) and other execution agents from companies that have joined the GreyOrange Certified Ranger™ Network (CRN) ecosystem. This group includes leading vendors such as HAI Robotics, Fetch Robotics (now Zebra), Mushiny Intelligence, Technica International, Vicarious and Youi Robotics, among others.

“The open API integration of GreyMatter makes it easy for any robotics manufacturer to partner with us and be part of our ‘platform of choice’,” said Samay Kohli, co-founder and CEO of GreyOrange. “GreyMatter API is an answer to the global demand for flexible, automated fulfillment solutions that meet customers' specific needs without limiting them to a single vendor’s scope.”

The Certified Ranger™ Network (CRN) ecosystem enables GreyOrange to serve as a go-to-market partner for all vendors within the network, as well as the single point of contact responsible for customer satisfaction with the multi-vendor system operations.

The open API eliminates potential integration headaches as GreyMatter orchestrates the disparate robotic solutions, providing customers with continuous access to the most innovative technologies in the automated robotic fulfillment market.

The GreyMatter fulfillment orchestration platform coordinates and assigns the work activities of warehouse robots--no matter the vendor--to maximize productivity, speed, accuracy and safety in end-to-end inventory fulfillment operations. GreyMatter matches robot agents according to work needs, including capacity and demand peaks, for seamless inventory orchestration.

“GreyOrange is leading the transformation of the automated fulfillment industry through the democratization of robotic technology-- providing global customers the absolute best technology practices and solutions for fulfillment operations,” continued Kohli. “The GreyMatter API supports our mission to help customers fulfill their customer promises by seamlessly connecting humans and robots through AI-driven software.”

GreyMatter utilizes real-time data and machine learning insights to orchestrate fulfillment operations based on service levels for the most efficient movement of inventory in a fully integrated, end-to-end solution. The platform seamlessly connects AI software, smart robots and humans and instantly models the best decisions to drive optimal workflows and fulfillment. It considers high-performing outcomes and operational factors, such as order patterns and resource availability, to make real-time fulfillment decisions. Functions include assisted picking, vertical space utilization and autonomous picking.

Gartner® analyst Dwight Klappich outlined the importance and impact of Multiagent Orchestration Platforms in “ Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2022 *,” published June 27, 2022:

“As a company’s fleet of robots grows, simple point-to-point API integration will not be enough. Companies will need an orchestration capability that can assign work to the right robots based on near-real-time information and the characteristics of the activity. This will reduce the time, effort and cost to onboard new robots and will reduce support cost, ultimately making organizations more efficient because work will be assigned to the robot best-suited for the task.”

*Gartner®, “ Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2022 ,” published 27 June 2022 by analyst Dwight Klappich. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About GreyOrange

Disrupting and re-defining fulfillment, GreyOrange Inc. provides a state-of-the-art hardware agnostic fulfillment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™, that responds to customer orders in real time as well as proprietary and certified third-party hardware. The company’s solutions offer a competitive advantage by increasing productivity, empowering growth and scale, mitigating labor challenges, and reducing risk and time to market while also creating better experiences for customers and employees. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and employs over 800 people with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com .

Media Contact

Leah R. H. Robinson, APR

LeadCoverage

leah@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/261740ae-20b8-4e7d-b02a-2d4ba33b25e8