Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing Expand Selection Of Colour And Style Options Due To Huge Overseas Growth

Their luxury collection of men’s and ladies’ clothing, including shirts, blouses, coats, and trousers, is hand cut, designed and crafted at their Suffolk factory in England using traditional tailoring techniques and the highest quality materials.

Due to a huge increase in growth overseas in the last 12 months, especially in Canada and the United States, Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing is now expanding the colour and style selection of their best-selling items, such as ladies’ blouses, men’s tailored shirts and create your own trousers.

Quality, Sustainable Fashion

Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing is dedicated to sustainable fashion and creating a diverse selection of elegant and quality clothing made from the finest materials responsibly sourced from coveted European mills.

Paul Brown, founder and head designer, states, “My passion for quality clothing that will last the test of time has been the bedrock of every product and design I have created over the previous decade. This commitment has helped build a loyal following all around the world and has enabled me to design complete outfits offering our discerning customers the best of British style with no compromises in materials or manufacturing techniques.”

On their website, you can find a wide range of hand-crafted, made-to-order items in a selection of sizes for both men and women. These include the following:

Ladies Clothing

Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing combines traditional British tailoring with the finest fabrics in classic garments that never go out of fashion.

Elegant Blouses – Their exquisite and diverse collection of tailored blouses come in various designs, including ruffle, lace, pussy bow, and tulip neck, to embody the purest meaning of elegance while ensuring comfort and quality by being crafted from soft Egyptian cotton.

– Their exquisite and diverse collection of tailored blouses come in various designs, including ruffle, lace, pussy bow, and tulip neck, to embody the purest meaning of elegance while ensuring comfort and quality by being crafted from soft Egyptian cotton. Printed Shirts – If you are looking for beauty, style, and comfort, then Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing’s printed shirts come in an eclectic mix of subtle and vibrant floral and paisley designs in Egyptian cotton fabric from the famous Canclini shirting mill in Italy.

– If you are looking for beauty, style, and comfort, then Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing’s printed shirts come in an eclectic mix of subtle and vibrant floral and paisley designs in Egyptian cotton fabric from the famous Canclini shirting mill in Italy. Trench Coats – Created using the same luxury twill water repellent cloth from British millerain as their men’s jackets and coats, their ladies’ trench coats are hand cut and include traditional features such as the gunflap, sleeve straps, and check lining.

Men’s Clothing

Produced in Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing Suffolk factory, you can find an assortment of elegant and eye-catching male clothing designs in a variety of styles and colours that are made from quality cotton and linen fabrics from world-renowned mills.

Shirts – Whatever the occasion, be it smart or casual, you will find the finest cotton and linen shirts in their extensive long and short-sleeve collection, including the Oxford button-down collar, double cuff, polos, and gingham examples.

– Whatever the occasion, be it smart or casual, you will find the finest cotton and linen shirts in their extensive long and short-sleeve collection, including the Oxford button-down collar, double cuff, polos, and gingham examples. Coats and Jackets – From Trench coats, Harrington jackets, and bomber jackets to field jackets, you can select your ideal coat or jacket from each genre and rest assured, all have been crafted with the highest quality materials and made by hand to order.

– From Trench coats, Harrington jackets, and bomber jackets to field jackets, you can select your ideal coat or jacket from each genre and rest assured, all have been crafted with the highest quality materials and made by hand to order. Trousers – Create your own trousers are a Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing speciality and offer thousands of size combinations via online entries of dimensions to ensure you find your perfect fit. You will be able to design your ideal trousers using quality moleskin, corduroy, chinos, and jeans, all available in a wide range of colours.

To find out more about Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing and to see their full range of luxury men’s and women’s clothing, please visit their website at https://www.wisconline.co.uk/.

