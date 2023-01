New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerogel Insulation Material Market Research Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379923/?utm_source=GNW

Key Companies Profiled

Cabot Corporation

BASF

Aspen Aerogels

Aerogel Technologies

Active Aerogels

Enersens

Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech

Svenska Aerogel

Nano High-Tech

Jios Aerogel.



Segmentation

By Product:

Silica

Polymers

Carbon

Others



By Form:

Blanket

Panel

Particle

Monolith



By End-User:

Automotive, Aerospace & Marine

Building & Construction

Oil & Gas

Performance Coatings

Others



