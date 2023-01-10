At 30.6% CAGR, Global Clear Aligners Market Share Projected to Reach USD 57.05 Billion By 2032: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Clear Aligner Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Age; By Material Type; By End-Use; By Distribution Channel (Offline & Online); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to the research study, the global clear aligner market size was estimated at USD 3.96 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach 57.05 Billion by 2032. The global Clear Aligner Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6% from 2023 to 2032.

What are Clear Aligners? How Big is Clear Aligners Market Size & Share?

Overview

Clear aligners are the transparent form of dental braces used to straighten teeth. They are made of special plastic material and use gentle and constant force to reposition teeth slightly. Clear aligners are fabricated to fit each individual's mouth and cause no speech problems. One can take them out temporarily while eating and drinking any food as they are removable. On average, a person should wear the aligners for at least 20 hours a day to achieve final results.

They can correct bite problems as well as gap teeth and crowded teeth. After the clear aligners have repositioned the teeth, your Orthodontist might advise retainers in order to prevent the teeth from shifting back to their previous location. The growing patient population with malocclusions and increasing technological developments in dental treatment are driving the clear aligners market size.

Growth Driving Factors

Growing demand for customized clear aligners to push the market growth

An aesthetic and convenient experience offered by clear aligners is promoting its demand. The rising demand for customized clear aligners and increasing developments in visualization software is propelling the clear aligners market sales. Rising cases of conditions such as malocclusions & temporomandibular jaw misalignment, which is leading to an increased need for cosmetic and convenient alternatives to conventional fixed equipment, are further expected to accelerate the market growth. The inconvenience caused by metal and ceramic braces is fueling the demand for alternative teeth aligners like clear aligners.

Moreover, the growth in disposable income to spend on looks, social media, and celebrity influence is anticipated to flourish the clear aligners industry expansion. A surge in technological developments such as computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technologies in cosmetic dentistry is another key factor positively influencing the growth of the clear aligners market. The pandemic had a favorable influence on the market worldwide, and major companies recovered with high revenues in 2020 as compared to previous years. For instance, according to Dental Tribune, Align Technology sold a record 1.6 million cases of clear aligners in 2020, up from 1.5 million cases in 2019.

Segmental Analysis

The adults segment accounted for the highest market share

Based on age-clear aligners market segmentation, the adult segment captured the largest revenue share and is anticipated to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Malocclusion is one of the most common dental disorders in the population. It can lead to problems such as decreased dentofacial aesthetics, irregularities in swallowing, mastication, speaking as prone to trauma, and periodontal disease. Thus, adults are becoming concerned about their teeth’s look. Aligner treatment is one of the fastest-growing fields of orthodontics, driven by patients who find it a more satisfying, practical, and discreet alternative to standard equipment.

Polyurethane accounted for the major share

By material type, the polyurethane segment dominated the clear aligners market. When used as a component of an aligner, polyurethane offers several advantages. Due to its different properties, it may be used for both hard and soft parts. This material can be used to make vital products to press teeth into alignment. Also, this substance is soft enough to be worn for longer durations. Patients must put aligners in place and not remove them to achieve desired results. Activities like grinding and biting do not cause any harm to these aligners.

The standalone practices captured the highest market share in 2022

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, standalone practices, group practices, and others. The standalone practices category witnessed the largest clear aligners market share in the market in 2022 because standalone practitioners are speedily adopting clear aligners systems and are equipped with modern digital technology. As per Today's RDH, a digital media company for Registered Dental Professionals, private/standalone dental services provide many benefits, such as shorter wait times, quality service, and a wider range of dental treatments.

Regional Insight

North America dominated the market

Based on geography, North America acquired the greatest market share in the clear aligners market owing to the rise in investments in R&D, the increased presence of multinational companies, and their efforts to gain new patents. As per a study by an American Dental Association poll, 85% of individuals in the United States give importance to dental health and oral health. According to estimates, around 4 million people in the U.S. wear braces, of which 25% are adults. Clear tray-style aligners are gaining high popularity among many patients who want to enhance confidence in their smiles.

Moreover, factors such as growing awareness about current developments in dental hygiene, diverse different practical alternatives for addressing tooth misalignment, and growth in aesthetic standards are fueling the demand for clear aligners, thereby boosting the regional market growth.

Recent Development

In January 2021, Dentsply Sirona announced the acquisition of Straight Smile, a direct 2-consumer, doctor-directed clear aligner. This will help the company grow its Sure-Smile aligner business.

In April 2021, Envista Holdings made an agreement with the “Curaeos Clinics” to equip them with innovative dental solutions. These clinics operate dental clinics throughout the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, and Italy.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the clear aligners market report based on age, material type, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

